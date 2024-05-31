Who is Teddy Swims' wife? Here's what we know about his love life

Teddy Swims is an American singer-songwriter whose music blends R&B, pop, soul and country genres. He gained notoriety in 2019 after posing for various song covers on his YouTube channel. As the star’s popularity increases, fans are curious to learn more about his personal life, including the romantic bit. So, who is Teddy Swims’ wife?

Teddy Swims at the 2024 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party (L). The singer during The Voice season 24 airing in 2023 (R). Photo: Joe Scarnici, Tyler Golden via Getty Images (modified by author)

Beyond his musical achievements, Collin is widely recognized for being notoriously private about matters of his heart. This, in turn, further fuels interest surrounding his love life, with many eager to unravel the identity of the woman who swept the star off his feet. This article unravels Teddy Swims’ relationship status and the exciting details about his musical journey.

Teddy Swims' profile summary

Full name Jaten Collin Dimsdale Famous as Teddy Swims Gender Male Date of birth 25 September 1992 Age 31 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Salem High School Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Singer-songwriter Net worth $3 million Years active 2011-present Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok YouTube

Who is Teddy Swims’ wife?

As of 2024, the Lose Control hitmaker is not married. According to The Superslice, Swims dropped a bombshell in 2016 on X (Twitter), saying that his wife had left him.

Singer Teddy Swims during KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in 2023. Photo: Leon Bennett

The now-deleted post caused quite a stir online; many were shocked to discover that the musician was married in the first place.

Top Inspired reports that Teddy Swim’s ex-wife was a lady named Nelly. However, the songwriter has never revealed the woman's identity in question as he prefers to remain tight-lipped about his relationships.

Who is Teddy Swims’ girlfriend?

As documented by Francisco Tribune, Dimsdale was rumoured to be dating talented painter and art dealer Cassidie Cattone in 2022. The duo’s dating speculations sparked after they began posting each other on their social media platforms.

On 15 February 2022, Cattone uploaded a TikTok video to celebrate their six-month anniversary. The caption read:

Here’s to 6 months and the rest of our lives together. You are the best man, cat daddy, and friend I could ever have. I’m so blessed to have found you. My days are 100% better, and I am complete with you. You make life so light and beautiful. I love you to the moon, baby. Happy Valentine’s Day.

From the post, it appeared that the pair had started dating in August 2021. Thirteen days later, Teddy posted a video serenading Cassidie on TikTok. He captioned it:

I love her.

Teddy Swims during the 2024 Spotify Best New Artist Party at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

However, Teddy Swims and Cassidie Cattone suddenly stopped posting together. Their last post together was on 20 August 2023. Neither party has addressed their relationship status; whether the duo is still an item remains a mystery.

Teddy Swims’ career

Jaten made his career debut, joining various bands, including Eris and WildHeart. He was the lead singer of the soul band Elefvnts. In June 2019, he posted his first cover of Michael Jackson’s song, Rock with You, on YouTube.

Teddy has also done covers for renowned music artists such as Chris Stapleton and Lewis Capaldi. His most viewed cover of Shania Twain’s You’re Still the One has amassed 166 million views as of May 2024.

During a 2024 interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the songwriter explained how he chooses the songs to cover, saying:

It always comes from the things I love. Do you ever listen to music and say, ‘I do not know what it is about this song that makes me so sad and negative, but I want to keep feeding this?’ It is always about emotion. The best member of the band is the song.

Songwriter Teddy Swims during an interview at SiriusXM Studios in 2023. Photo: Noam Galai

In December of the same year, Collin signed a record deal with Warner Records. He topped the Billboard Hot 100 with his single Lose Control in 2024. Below are some of Teddy Swim’s songs, with the number of views on YouTube as of May 2024.

Broke (2021) 2 million views

(2021) 2 million views Blowin’ Smoke (2021) 1.9 million views

(2021) 1.9 million views Dose (2022) 2.2 million views

(2022) 2.2 million views 911 (2022) 3.3 million views

(2022) 3.3 million views Love for a Minute (2022) 1.1 million views

(2022) 1.1 million views Lose Control (2023) 116 million views

How old is Teddy Swims?

Teddy Swims (aged 31 as of 2024) was born on 25 September 1992 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. His dad introduced him to soul music early on through artists like Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. Teddy Swims’ family were diehard fans of American football.

The singer had been involved in the sport for 10 years when one of his teachers convinced him to sign up for a musical theatre class.

What is Teddy Swims’ net worth?

Famous People estimates Collin’s net worth to be $3 million. His income primarily stems from his successful musical career, which includes streaming royalties, album sales and concert tours.

Teddy Swims during a 2024 visit to Hits Radio/Magic Radio at The Lantern in London, England. Photo: Kate Green

FAQ

The topic of Teddy Swims’ personal life has always piqued his fan’s interest. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Hold Me hitmaker;

Is Teddy Swims married?

Swims is currently unmarried. However, in 2016, he alluded that he was previously married, but his wife left him.

What is Teddy Swims’ real name?

Teddy was born Jaten Collin Dimsdale. In a 2022 interview on The Project, he revealed the meaning behind his nickname:

I have been called Teddy my whole life, but Swims is an acronym for Someone Who Isn’t Me Sometimes.

Ever since his romantic videos with Cassidie Cattone surfaced online, the topic of Teddy Swims’s wife has raised eyebrows. Many are curious whether he is on or off the market.

