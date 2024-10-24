Keegan Gordon, a popular TikTokker, gave R3k to a South African street vendor for a R2 lollipop

The vendor was so shocked, that he offered Keegan his whole stock, but Keegan insisted on just the one sweet

The kind gesture circulated quickly, with the video racking up 938k views and viewers sending well wishes to both men

Keegan Gordon showed kindness towards a street vendor. Image: @bigmankg

Good Samaritan Keegan Gordon made a street vendor's day with a heartwarming gesture that went viral.

TikTok user shows his good deed

In the video on the TikTok account @bigmankg, Keegan approached the vendor and handed over R3k in exchange for a simple lollipop worth just R2.

The seller was so stunned, that he tried to give Keegan his whole stock, but he politely refused.

Paying it forward

After receiving the money, the street vendor decided to spread the kindness. He told Keegan he was going to give the next customers their items for free. It’s moments like this that remind us of how a little kindness can create ripples of positivity.

Watch the video below:

Netizens were touched by the genuine gesture and flooded the comments with love and wishing the gents more blessings.

See some reactions below:

