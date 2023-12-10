Thohoyandou street vendors are feeling the burn of the ongoing heatwave, and their businesses are taking a substantial hit

The scorching temperatures, reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country, are wreaking havoc on fresh produce

Many South Africans are sympathising with the street vendors and the challenges they face battling the elements

Street vendors operating in Limpopo are badly affected by the heatwave. Image: Pierre-Philippe Marcou and Leon Sadiki

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - Street vendors, including Emily Tshabuse, are facing a significant setback in Thohoyandou as the relentless heatwave causes fresh produce to spoil fast.

Green peppers, naartjies, and grapes are withering away, leading to financial losses for vendors like Tshabuse, reported SABCNews.

Thohoyandou vendors count losses

Nyawedzeni Nkhumeleni and Nicholas Mbedzi, two other street vendors in Thohoyandou, echoed the sentiment of financial strain as they grapple with unsold stock due to the unbearable heat.

They said the scorching conditions are making it challenging for vendors to sustain their businesses.

Street vendors offer tips

The vendors advised people to stay hydrated and, if possible, stay indoors. They urged customers to understand the struggles they are facing during the heatwave, which is not only affecting their profits but also the quality of the produce they offer.

Citizens discuss the extreme heat in SA

SA people weighed in on the unrelenting heatwave on social media. See some of the comments below:

Zoe Skakane said:

"True, even chocolates melted at Spar Thohoyandou."

Jam Obeth mentioned:

This extreme heat is causing fruit and vegetables to go bad. But we know that our diet can't be well-balanced without vegetables

Nqunde Keo joked:

"Also for Eskom, coal becomes too hot."

Katlego Paul Esco added:

"Heatwave is killing their businesses."

Joseph Mashiane Tshidi Tsietsi wrote:

"And people are laughing."

