Residents living in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been warned of extreme weather conditions throughout the week

The South African Weather Service warned that temperatures could reach highs of 39°C into the week

Many citizens believe that this summer is the hottest ever recorded in history of the country, leaving some seriously concerned

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal residents have been cautioned of extreme temperatures that will reach highs of 39°C into the week.

The South African Weather Service warned of a heatwave in KwaZulu-Natal, with persistently high temperatures. The high temperatures left many citizens mind-boggled, with some saying South Africa is experiencing the hottest summer in history.

Gauteng Weather warned that hotter temperatures with low chances of rain can be expected. The heat could lead to major health-related issues such as hyperthermia, heat stroke and respiratory conditions, according to TimesLIVE.

The service explained that extremely hot environments could also lead to heat strokes, which is a serious health and safety concern.

Mzansi reacts to heatwave

@MKHBrian said:

“ANC is responsible for this heatwave.”

@Nkosi_Shebi commented:

“This wave has turned the heat up a notch.”

@KGLFK added:

“I blame ANC voters for this heatwave.”

Tips to manage high temperatures

EWN provided the following tip for citizens to deal with the weather conditions and the heatwave expected in parts of the country.

Stay in air-conditioned buildings.

Drinks lots of fluids.

Avoid going outdoors unnecessarily.

Use sunblock when outdoors.

Wear loose clothes.

7 farmworkers die from heatstroke in Northern Cape, Labour minister calls for urgent investigation

Briefly News also reported that Thulas Nxesi, the Minister of Employment and Labour has called for an urgent investigation into the deaths of seven farmworkers in Kakamas, Northern Cape.

The farmworkers apparently died from a heatstroke linked to the recent heatwave that has been sweeping across South Africa, particularly the Kakamas region.

Nxesi said that the farmworkers' employer was expected to conduct a risk assessment of the work environment and implement mitigation measures, especially when there's the likelihood that temperatures will rise to 51ºC, TimesLIVE reported.

