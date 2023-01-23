The Minister of Employment and Labour has responded to the tragic deaths of the seven farmworkers in the Northern Cape

Thulas Nxesi has called for an investigation into the deaths which were allegedly caused by a heatstroke from the sweeping heatwave

The Black Association of the Agriculture Sector said the farmworkers' deaths could have been avoided if working hours were adjusted

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

NORTHERN CAPE - Thulas Nxesi, the Minister of Employment and Labour has called for an urgent investigation into the deaths of seven farmworkers in Kakamas, Northern Cape.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has called for the deaths of seven farmworkers to be investigated. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The farmworkers apparently died from a heatstroke linked to the recent heatwave that has been sweeping across South Africa, particularly the Kakamas region.

Nxesi said that the farmworkers' employer was expected to conduct a risk assessment of the work environment and implement mitigation measures, especially when there's the likelihood that temperatures will rise to 51ºC, TimesLIVE reported.

The Black Association of the Agriculture Sector has spoken out against the farmworker's deaths, claiming they could have been avoided. Nosey Pieterse, the association's president said that work hours should have been changed to protect workers from extreme weather conditions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Pieterse suggested that farmworkers could start the work day earlier and then take midday off while the temperatures are at their highest only to come back in the evening to finish off work, EWN reported.

Pieterse's suggestions echo the department of labour's inspectors' recommendations. The department said that farmworkers should work between 4am and 11am and again from 5pm to 7pm.

South Africans react to the seven farmworkers' deaths

@NaomiTaljaard2 commented:

"That's one thing no one can predict. The weather."

@caringforRSA added:

"Blame the owner for not making sure his workers have access to the basics."

@kurtsadeye6 mourned:

"Rest in peace."

@pbmogats asked:

"How can you make someone work in that kind of heat?"

@mhofela_mhofu added:

"Seven farmworkers in Kakamas, Northern Cape in South Africa, died of heat stroke this week. Note that I said farmworkers, not farm owners. As you know black South Africans only own 4% of the land in South Africa."

@MNdlondlo3 complained:

"Seven farmworkers died from heat stroke. But it won't trend because it's poor Black people, a whinny celebrity trends instead."

Passionate KZN Vegetable and Poultry Farmer Opens Up About Challenges She Faces in Agricultural Industry

In another story, Briefly News earlier reported a hard-working poultry and vegetable farmer operating in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, has opened up about her passion for agriculture.

Khetha Biyela noted that while she studied Civil Engineering and Building Construction at Esikhawini TVET college after matriculating in 2010, her true passion has always been farming.

Posting on the Agriculture and Young Facebook page, the 32-year-old explained that she only started farming in 2021, with her family helping her get the business off the ground.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News