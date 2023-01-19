The South African Poultry Association has warned that deepening loadshedding could create a shortage of chickens in South Africa

The rolling blackouts have made it difficult for the association to slaughter enough chickens creating a backlog

South Africans are concerned about how the looming shortage will affect chicken franchises like KFC

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans might have to brace themselves for a chicken shortage as the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) warned that the recent rolling blackouts have impacted its chicken slaughtering process.

The South African Poultry Association says SA could face a chicken shortage because of loadshedding.

Source: Getty Images

According to SAPA, the power cuts in the past two weeks have created a backlog and forced the association to cut back on the number of chickens it slaughters.

The association's inability to slaughter as many chickens as it is used to could severely impact the retail sector and has resulted in the shortage that is currently affecting KFC franchises.

According to EWN, SAPA had to cull about 10 million day-old chicks over the past few weeks because they could not be butchered and run the risk of contracting salmonella.

The general manager of the poultry association, Izaak Breitenbach said that though there currently isn't a shortage nationwide, the fact the SAPA cannot get the chickens to restaurants and stores poses a real issue, Cape Town etc reported.

South Africans weigh in on the looming chicken shortage

While many South Africans are concerned about the impact a chicken shortage will have on the nation, others were full of jokes.

Here's what citizens are saying:

@Bar1Koekemoer joked:

"Poor KFC lovers."

@messy_dj said:

"Eskom must be sued."

@KevinReddy claimed:

"If KFC runs out of chicken, the country is going to burn."

@cathu88 added:

"We will eat spinach."

@thabangxvii commented:

"Vegetarians must be excited right now."

@0nk321 suggested:

"Well, time for actual humans to do the slaughtering. Jobs jobs jobs."

