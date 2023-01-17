The mayor of the Ngwathe Municipality in Parys is devastated after angry protesters torched her mother's house

Resident targeted Mayor Victoria de Beer-Mthombeni's mother's house when a service delivery protest turned violent

The area reportedly was experiencing water issues as a result of electricity constraints created by loadshedding

PARYS - A service delivery protest in Parys got out of control on Monday, January 16, when angry protesters set the house of the mother of the mayor of Ngwathe municipality on fire.

Ngwethe Municipality Mayor Victoria de Beer- Mthombeni's Mother's house was torched during a service delivery protest. Image: Victoria de Beer- Mthombeni/Facebook & @ChannelntvLive/Twitter

The protest was allegedly sparked by water issues in the area. The provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) said the water shortage was a consequence of loadshedding.

The power cuts allegedly make it difficult for water to be purified as the pumps require a lot of electricity to run, Jacaranda fm reported.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sinah Mpakane said that the South African Police Services has opened a case of arson but no one has been arrested as yet.

The spokesperson added four people, three women and one man, were arrested for public violence.

According to TimesLIVE, the mayor, Victoria de Beer-Mthombeni was very emotional when she was describing how her mother watched helplessly as the angry protesters set her house on fire.

Cogta spokesperson Selle Dithebe revealed that no one was hurt in the blaze but condemned the act of arson as the "most regrettable and despicable thing". One room was completely destroyed in the fire.

South Africans react to the protesters torching the mayor's mother's home

South Africans are divided. While some claim the protester's actions were justifiable, others questioned how burning the house would help.

@RabodibaGordon claimed:

"These are the type of events that led to freedom not ANC."

@Mageba87976781 commented:

"They were wrong, protesters must go to the mayor's house and municipality offices."

@WendyCrause asked:

"And how did this solve their problem?"

@RenaissanceAfro stated:

"We should normalise this."

@Duboyz3 accused:

"They all eat money meant for service delivery."

@baloyi_richard demanded:

"Cowards and thugs who the rule of law must act decisively against."

@HonourableMembr added:

"Community leaders need to rise against this nonsense. People must take their protests to their council buildings, not to houses of other members of their own communities."

Boksburg residents block roads and burn tyres in electricity protest against Stage 6 blackouts

In related news, Briefly News reported that residents in Boksburg have had enough of dealing with Stage 6 power cuts. Community members took to the streets to protest loadshedding by blockading the roads with burning tyres and rocks.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Deliwe Ndlovu said that motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as the protest action continues, TimesLIVE reported.

The Boksburg service delivery protest is the manifestation of frustration that is being felt across South Africa as deepening loadshedding devastates households and businesses.

