Johannesburg city centre is the site of yet another protest as residents clash with police over the death of a foreign national

The residents claim that the police beat a 28-year-old man from Tanzania to death during a drug raid

The office of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi refutes the claims stating the man merely collapsed and died

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Unrest has broken out in the streets of Johannesburg as residents violently clash with the South African Police Services.

Commissioner Street in the city's CBD was plunged into chaos on Monday morning after a 28-year-old man was allegedly killed at the hands of the police.

According to Daily Sun, residents claim police officers assaulted a foreign national during a drug raid in a flat. The man later died from the alleged beating which sparked the violent protest.

Protestors blocked the road with burning tyres and pelted cars with stones.

The Office of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that the man did not die as a result of police brutality. Lesufi's office claims that the suspect, who comes from Tanzania, became weak, collapsed and died during the search of his residence.

SowetanLIVE reported that Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Xolani Fihla and police officers were at the scene, trying to regain calm. Police had to fire rubber bullets to disperse the angry mob.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans react to the violent clash between police

@sthesobethu claimed:

"We are witnessing the second episode of July 2021 unrest & it's going to be even worse & more hostile this time around."

@Nkosino11780226 added:

"Undocumented immigrants ruling the JHB CBD."

@MsKabzela claimed:

"Isn't it ironic that when Minister Cele was Commissioner, there was order around JHB CBD."

@masasafuze commented:

"The same people who will be complaining about the roads."

@Stayingput3 complained:

"Once upon a time that part of town was so pristine. Terribly sad."

Boksburg residents block roads and burn tyres in electricity protest against Stage 6 blackouts

In another story, Briefly News reported that residents in Boksburg have had enough of dealing with Stage 6 power cuts. Community members took to the streets to protest loadshedding by blockading the roads with burning tyres and rocks.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Deliwe Ndlovu said that motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as the protest action continues, TimesLIVE reported.

The Boksburg service delivery protest is the manifestation of frustration that is being felt across South Africa as deepening loadshedding devastates households and businesses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News