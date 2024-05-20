An eight-year-old, a woman and three other men were ruthlessly killed in a shooting spree in the Eastern Cape

the incidents occurred in Willowvale in the Amathole District Municipality on 19 May, in which the victims were shot dead while in a car

South Africans were horrified by the killings and complained that criminals were becoming braver by the day

WILLOWVALE, EASTERN CAPE – An eight-year-old was among the victims of a shooting spree in Willowvale, Eastern Cape, that left seven people dead.

Unknown suspects kill 7 in Eastern Cape

According to the South African Police Service, the incidents happened in the early hours of 19 May in the Nxanxashe section. Six people were reportedly travelling in a vehicle when they were shot and killed. The police do not know how many people allegedly shot the victims. The police also found another person who was shot dead and left inside his vehicle a kilometre away from the crime scene.

South Africans horrified by the killings

Horrified netizens on Facebook condemned the high levels of crime in the country.

Tshepho Matlala said:

"Criminals are slowly taking away the dignity of our law enforcement officials. We need to work side by side to win this battle against criminals. As much as the units have resources to fight crime, they must also find the stations ready on the ground."

Alex Mchenge Alex said:

"Welcome to South Africa, where criminals work hand-in-hand with law enforcement officials."

Gcobisa Magasela said:

"South Africa is a crime scene. Where do these guns come from? Criminals rule the country, and law enforcement officials have no idea where to start to end this killing spree."

Muntswu Ndiimafhi Norman said:

"This is war."

Fhatuwani TF Tshivhombela said:

"We are on a battlefield."

