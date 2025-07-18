“Terrible Performance”: ‘Simon Cowell’ Judges Afrikaner’s Singing on TikTok Idol

Last month, an Afrikaner man took to his TikTok account to use a filter that judged his singing

The man sang a popular Afrikaans folk song and received feedback from British media personality 'Simon Cowell'

His rendition of the song entertained local online community members, who were reminded of the good old days

'Simon Cowell' was unimpressed with an Afrikaner's singing. Image: @geduldauction / TikTok, PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

An Afrikaner man showed off his vocals in front of an esteemed panel of international judges, which included the likes of 'Simon Cowell.' His rendition of a popular Afrikaans folk song had local internet users laughing.

Using the TikTok handle @geduldauction, the man uploaded a video on his account on 28 June showing how he sang Jan Pierewiet while using one of the app's filters, TikTok Idol.

Apart from an animated Simon Cowell judging his singing, there were singer Paula Abdul and record executive and musician Randy Jackson. The three served as the original judges for the reality competition series American Idol.

The show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, sees several hopeful participants across the United States showcasing their singing talents to secure the title and a record label deal.

Judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell and host Ryan Seacrest gathered for the 'American Idol' farewell season in 2016. Image: Kevork Djansezian

When the Afrikaner ran out of time to sing his classic song, 'Simon' said:

"I'm going to be honest: that was a terrible performance."

Brief history of Jan Pierewiet

According to the website Musiekerfenis, one of the most popular Afrikaans folk songs, Jan Pierewiet, was written by South African poet Cornelius Jacobus 'CJ' Langenhoven. The author also wrote Die Stem, a part that has been featured in our national anthem.

While most people are familiar with the first verse, there are, in fact, four verses. The song had also been translated into English by Josef Marais. However, the lyrics are slightly different.

Afrikaner's singing humours SA

The comical video, which is well on its way to surpassing a million views since its publication, has had many South Africans in stitches. The song also had many TikTok users reminiscing about their youth.

@scar_widow shared with the online community:

"My Afrikaans teacher taught this to the class in the 6th grade and made us all sing it at assembly."

@itsss_jdene corrected the man's lyrics, writing:

"It's actually, 'Goeie môre my vrou, hiers 'n soentjie vir jou,' first, King. Maybe that's why they said no."

@lesegoellen2 stated with a laugh:

"I love this song. I sing this song to my son to this day. But auditioning with it plus the voice is no more."

The performance entertained @leila.bruijns, who wrote:

"It's a yes from me."

@followerofchristoverever humorously commented:

"Your confidence at the beginning... don't let them break you."

@stay.humble_1070 laughed and said:

"Only South Africans will understand."

Take a look at the man's 'audition' in the TikTok video below:

