Desmond Koolen, the little boy who went viral after singing a James Brown song, wowed the internet once again

A record label shared a clip of the young internet personality singing an Afrikaans song by an artist called Fatman

Social media users loved Desmond's rendition and pleaded with his parents to help develop his talent

Internet star Desmond Koolen entertained Mzansi with his take on an Afrikaans song. Images: @lifeaccordingtodesi

Source: Instagram

Viral sensation Desmond Koolen became a star for his singing and continues to shine with his vocal skills. The little talent received big praise when he gave his rendition of a jolly Afrikaans song.

Desmond Koolen sings in Afrikaans

Universal Musiek, a record label based in Johannesburg and dedicated to Afrikaans tunes, shared on its Facebook account a clip of Desmond singing the artist Fatman's hit song Oom Olifant while buckled up inside a car.

The song was released in July 2024, and the song's music video has already garnered over 2.7 million views on YouTube.

Fatman added comedy to his Oom Olifant music video when he wore an inflatable elephant costume. Image: FATMAN

Source: Youtube

Although Desmond set his focus on the electronic device he firmly held in his hands, he didn't let it become a distraction while he sang with all his heart.

Universal Musiek thanked Desmond's mother, Adele Koolen, for the clip and captioned the post:

"How flipping cute is Desmond? Fatman has competition."

Watch the Facebook video below:

How did Desmond Koolen become famous?

Desmond first rose to internet fame in 2023 when a video of him performing American singer James Brown's I Got You (I Feel Good) went viral.

The clip even reached international celebrities such as the award-winning actor Will Smith and comedian and singer Wayne Brady, who shared and commented on the post.

Desmond Koolen's singing wows SA

Several social media users, many being fans of Afrikaans music, headed to the post's comment section to express joy and awe after hearing the little man give his rendition of the Afrikaans song.

After hearing Desmond's voice, Venessa Pelzer told the online community:

"He will do well in opera and classical music."

Annelize Lee sent a message to the little one's parents:

"I hope you noticed that he has a very good singing voice. If you could, develop it, please."

Marty SkrypZeck, who loved the clip, exclaimed in the comments:

"I hope we will hear a lot more from this beautiful boy!"

A surprised Claudia Van Rooyen shared:

"He has a fantastic storytelling singing voice. So much character! Love it!"

Roseline Roz said to app users:

"This takes me back to childhood memories."

Francis Steenkamp pointed out to the public:

"He's in his own world. Too precious."

Chantal Speranza paid Desmond compliments, writing:

"He is actually very good. He can go places."

