The English actor Aaron Pierre has left many ladies drooling over his looks and one recent to fall victim was American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson

The Mufasa star appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show alongside Tiffany Boone and Kelvin Harrison Jr when the Catch My Breath hitmaker flirted up a storm

Social media users were amused by the interaction as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

The British actor Aaron Pierre left American singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson charmed by his appearance, which had her gushing over him.

Aaron Pierre left Kelly Clarkson gushing over his looks in a video. Image: Aaron Pierre and Kelly Clarkson

Source: Instagram

Aaron Pierre's eyes leave TV host mesmerised

The 30-year-old actor has caused quite a massive buzz on the internet, with many fans drooling over him. The actor's rising popularity grew among women after being cast as the voice of Mufasa in Lion King.

The television host Kelly Clarkson recently fell victim to Aaron's mesmerised looks as he appeared on her show alongside his fellow stars Tiffany Boone and Kelvin Harrison Jr when the American singer-songwriter flirted up a storm.

In the video shared on Aaron Pierre's page on Facebook Kelly can be seen welcoming her guest on the show for an interview but quickly gets distracted by Aaron's eyes, describing them as "mesmerising."

She asked him about the colour of his eyes and suggested the camera should zoom in on the Mufasa actor.

"I'll find out," provoking a laugh from Tiffany and causing Pierre to blush which left online users amused.

Kelly jokingly said she struggled to get past the sound of her own voice, while Tiffany chimed in, saying that all Kelly could hear was, "blah blah blah."

Kelly admitted that it was becoming hot in there, and Aaron seemed embarrassed by the exchange.

The Facebook clip went viral as it captured a bit of a lighthearted moment between the talk show host and actor leaving social media users in a fit of laughter and entertained.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video

The online community were amused as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the clip saying:

"Favis Armenta Rangel gushed over the interaction:

"He's so unfair. Eyes, mouth, voice, body."

Kathy Dean said:

"He’s beautiful and has a beautiful speaking voice!"

Nonababii Hickmon added:

"My girl said I'll find out I tell ya what."

Akua N. Zenzele wrote:

"I love this so much ‘ole girl said she had a hard time listening… you got ‘em stumbling all over their words. Kelly is not the only one, she just made it really funny… I have watched this too many times."

Pat Waugh commented:

"Both of those men are gorgeous! I need to back to Genius X."

Angelia D. Bradley-Terry shared:

"She was hit with the eyes and then the voice. I love Kelly!"

Princess T'yana replied:

"Made her accent come out lol."

