Woman Claims Her Brother Looks Like Aaron Pierre, SA Weigh In: "This Is Defamation of Character"
- One young babe caused a massive stir online after she showcased her brother, whom she claims looks like Aaron Pierre
- The TikTok video gained massive traction on social media, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- People reacted to the post as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
The English actor Aaron Pierre has caused quite a massive stir on social media, with many fans drooling over him. The actor's rising popularity grew among women after being cast as the voice of Mufasa in Lion King.
Local hun claims brother looks like Aaron Pierre
Many ladies across the globe are going crazy over the Rebel Ridge actor, while a South African hun hopped on the Aaron Pierre trend to flex how closely she might relate to him in some way by showing off her brother, whom she claims looks like the British actor.
The stunner took to her TikTok account under the handle @sifadior to show off her brother, which sparked a huge chatter online. While taking to her caption, she simply said the following:
"Aaron Pierre that’s Mufasa looks like my bro. Aaron Pierre that’s Mufasa looks like my bro. Can’t unsee it."
@sifadior's video quickly went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Take a look at the clip.
South Africans react to woman's Aaron Pierre claims
The online community was unconvinced, and many had a lot to say as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.
PearlS said:
"This is defamation of character."
Unicornsarenotreal4 added:
"Latoya’s lies."
Thembalakhe wrote:
"Sisi, we not playing games la!"
Neshia commented:
"Aaron Pierre, if he was on drugs, maybe?"
MaZulu expressed:
"Aaron Pierre=that's iPhara."
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za