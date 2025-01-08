One young babe caused a massive stir online after she showcased her brother, whom she claims looks like Aaron Pierre

The TikTok video gained massive traction on social media, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

People reacted to the post as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A South African lady showed off her brother, claiming he looks like Aaron Pierre, which caused a stir online. Image: @sifadior/TikTok and Aaron_pierre1/ Instagram

The English actor Aaron Pierre has caused quite a massive stir on social media, with many fans drooling over him. The actor's rising popularity grew among women after being cast as the voice of Mufasa in Lion King.

Local hun claims brother looks like Aaron Pierre

Many ladies across the globe are going crazy over the Rebel Ridge actor, while a South African hun hopped on the Aaron Pierre trend to flex how closely she might relate to him in some way by showing off her brother, whom she claims looks like the British actor.

The stunner took to her TikTok account under the handle @sifadior to show off her brother, which sparked a huge chatter online. While taking to her caption, she simply said the following:

"Aaron Pierre that’s Mufasa looks like my bro. Aaron Pierre that’s Mufasa looks like my bro. Can’t unsee it."

@sifadior's video quickly went viral online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the clip.

South Africans react to woman's Aaron Pierre claims

The online community was unconvinced, and many had a lot to say as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

PearlS said:

"This is defamation of character."

Unicornsarenotreal4 added:

"Latoya’s lies."

Thembalakhe wrote:

"Sisi, we not playing games la!"

Neshia commented:

"Aaron Pierre, if he was on drugs, maybe?"

MaZulu expressed:

"Aaron Pierre=that's iPhara."

