“Communicating via Wi-Fi”: SA Busts at Gent Giving Bae 'Death Stare' at Groove

Some internet users found it comical when a man allegedly caught a woman in her lies and gave her a 'death stare.'

Going out to groove with friends is usually about enjoying the vibes and creating lasting memories. However, the mood took a sharp turn when a seemingly irritated man cast a cold look at a woman at the same venue.

Far from a groovy night

A TikTok user, @efunkza, uploaded a video on the social media platform showing a young man sitting and looking up at a woman, possibly his girlfriend, with an icy stare.

@efunkza provided context on the couple's exchange when he wrote:

"When she told you she was sleeping and you see her at groove."

Not a word was said between the two, and the awkward moment caused the woman to pick up her drink and leave the area.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Death stare humours Mzansi

Several local members of the online community could not help but laugh at the intensity of the man's stare at the woman.

Humorously making an excuse for the woman, @barbs1753 commented with a laugh:

"She's sleepwalking."

@kit_kat045 jokingly told app users:

"Spiritual wife and spiritual husband communicating via Wi-Fi."

@dankienjabz laughed and wrote:

"The silence was very loud. Girl couldn't stand it."

@miss_kutako added in the comment section:

"If I see you at groove and you’re also sleeping, let’s not bother each other while we’re sleeping."

A few social media users also showed concern after seeing the man's reaction.

@timiallu shared in the comments:

"Please, I hope this didn't end like Sibusiso Lawrence's case. Nowadays, amagents are just angry and quick to snap."

@morenda.classen stated their opinion:

"You lost her, my brother. At this point, move on and forget. This is how GBV starts. Some ladies at that age don't know what they want."

