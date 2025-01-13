Global site navigation

“Communicating via Wi-Fi”: SA Busts at Gent Giving Bae 'Death Stare' at Groove
Family and Relationships

“Communicating via Wi-Fi”: SA Busts at Gent Giving Bae 'Death Stare' at Groove

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A TikTok user shared a video of a man giving his partner the 'death stare' after spotting her at groove
  • According to the TikTokker, the partying woman told her boyfriend that she was in bed sleeping
  • Many social media users found the silent interaction between the two funny, while others were not amused

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

The internet laughed after seeing a man giving a woman an icy cold look.
Some internet users found it comical when a man allegedly caught a woman in her lies and gave her a 'death stare.' Images: Yuliia Kaveshnikova, Maskot
Source: Getty Images

Going out to groove with friends is usually about enjoying the vibes and creating lasting memories. However, the mood took a sharp turn when a seemingly irritated man cast a cold look at a woman at the same venue.

Far from a groovy night

A TikTok user, @efunkza, uploaded a video on the social media platform showing a young man sitting and looking up at a woman, possibly his girlfriend, with an icy stare.

@efunkza provided context on the couple's exchange when he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

"When she told you she was sleeping and you see her at groove."

Read also

"He was so invested in flirting": Man chats up a poster, SA entertained

Not a word was said between the two, and the awkward moment caused the woman to pick up her drink and leave the area.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Death stare humours Mzansi

Several local members of the online community could not help but laugh at the intensity of the man's stare at the woman.

Humorously making an excuse for the woman, @barbs1753 commented with a laugh:

"She's sleepwalking."

@kit_kat045 jokingly told app users:

"Spiritual wife and spiritual husband communicating via Wi-Fi."

@dankienjabz laughed and wrote:

"The silence was very loud. Girl couldn't stand it."

@miss_kutako added in the comment section:

"If I see you at groove and you’re also sleeping, let’s not bother each other while we’re sleeping."

A few social media users also showed concern after seeing the man's reaction.

@timiallu shared in the comments:

"Please, I hope this didn't end like Sibusiso Lawrence's case. Nowadays, amagents are just angry and quick to snap."

Read also

"You know culture": Woman calls out Joburg parents for allowing cohabitation in homes, SA stunned

@morenda.classen stated their opinion:

"You lost her, my brother. At this point, move on and forget. This is how GBV starts. Some ladies at that age don't know what they want."

3 other stories about couples

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Hot: