One couple left many South Africans cracking up in laughter after they showcased their tense date after an argument

The clip went viral online, capturing the attention of netizens gathering loads of views, likes and comments

The pair amused Mzansi as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter

A couple unveiled how they had a tense date after having an argument in a TikTok video. Image: @kim_and_tanaka

Source: TikTok

Relationships are rocky at times. Couples experience good times or bad times, and these young lovebirds showcased just that in their TikTok video, which went viral on social media.

Couple's tense date after an argument goes viral

The clip shared by TikTok user @kim_and_tanaka showcases the adorable pair at one of Spur's restaurants where they were eating.

The duos revealed to their viewers that they argued before heading out on their date, which caused a tense interaction between them, as seen in the footage they uploaded on the video-sharing app.

Many could relate to @kim_and_tanaka's video, which became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the amusing clip of the hilarious couple below:

SA is amused by the couple's antics

The couple entertained Mzansi netizens, and many headed to the comments section to crack jokes, while some simply laughed it off.

Winotlha said:

"Relationships are something else because this is so real."

Ratoblooming added:

"Lol, we once fought before a date, put the fight on hold, had a good time then continued fighting when we got home."

Ana expressed:

"At least he fed you, girl."

Keshia Dunn-Fayers wrote:

"That I still love you but I don't like you right now moment."

Shermone Snyman commented:

"The accuracy."

