A young bride showed people a look at her special day. The young lady looked proud of her small family at the Pedi lobola ceremony.

A Pedi man and woman had a lobola ceremony, and they looked stunning. Image: @boipabalelo

The video of the family of three on the wholesome day received over 10k likes. There were comments from people who were complimenting the cute couple.

Woman celebrates lobola day

A TikTok video by @boipabalelo shows a woman in her traditional outfit for her lobola. The bride wore a Pedi-themed dress with colourful pink trimmings and tulle on the sleeve. She completed the look with white strappy heels

Watch the clip to see the lady, her baby and her husband:

SA hearts warmed by lobola day

TikTok users commented on the video of the newlyweds. Many peeps were raving about the lovebirds and wishing them well. Netizens also raved about how stunning the bride looked

Mosotho Maja said:

"Congratulations fam."

Gcinile09 gushed:

"Congratulations sthandwa not every man is broken , nibambe kanjalo."

Kitso Modiakgotla wrote:

"I can imagine how tired you must have been...congratulations."

Adel gushed:

"Everything is just so perfect."

Tebogo1582Gratitudes added:

"Makoti veder you can see shes still young bathong."

vee wished the couple well:

"Congratulations baby girl, always include God in your marriage."

SA loves to see traditional unions

People are always happy to see others get married. A couple went viral after showing off the traditional wedding day.

