A video of a lovely couple set the internet ablaze, and Mzansi people gushed over their romantic dance

The lovebirds were getting married, and their traditional Zulu wedding gathered thousands of views

SA TikTokkers flooded the bride's comments section and congratulated her on her nuptials and lovely wedding

A couple's traditional Zulu wedding stunned people on social media. Image: @sneh_mbambo

Source: TikTok

A stunning couple tied the knot in a traditional Zulu wedding and trended on TikTok. The young lovers flaunted their beautiful culture, and people loved their joyous celebration.

Traditional Zulu wedding goes viral on TikTok

South Africans loved the dancing, outfits and singing at the ceremony, and the video posted by @sneh_mbambo went viral. In just a day, over 180 000 people saw the heartwarming video and appreciated the beautiful Zulu culture.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA TikTok users congratulate the newly-wedded Zulu couple

People expressed how beautiful the wedding was in the comments and wished the couple a lifetime of happiness and love.

@lusandakuzwayo said:

"Shout out to the algorithm for bringing you back to me after I saw the video of your mom handing you over."

@bianca_palesa shared:

"Saw mom’s video before this one, this is just beautiful. Congratulations!"

@ntobekoxulu3 wrote:

"I cried shame, happy and emotional at the same time. Nana, I’m so happy for you."

@usermdlamini96 posted:

"More blessings to you and your husband. I pray the Lord keeps this happiness between you too. Congratulations sis."

@sashamahlik commented:

"This is so pretty absolutely beautiful!"

@simplyshingi stated:

"The cows definitely came home, you’re surrounded by so much love."

@noku.khan_ya said:

"Goosebumps."

@natallie_20 mentioned:

"The way I love the Zulu culture. God should have made me Zulu."

Source: Briefly News