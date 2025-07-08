South African socialites Andile and Tamia Mpisane were spotted clubbing together

An online user posted a video of the married couple sitting together with a bucket of premium alcohol

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the couple being out together

Andile and Tamia Mpisane went out clubbing. Image: @tamia_mpisane

Social media has been abuzz as Mzansi's most talked-about couple, Andile and Tamia Mpisane, were spotted together in public this past Durban July weekend.

Recently, an online user @Saltiesunmasked posted a video of the couple, who were alleged to be expecting their third baby in 2025, out clubbing at an unknown event and having a good time with a bucket of premium and expensive alcohol.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mpisane's clubbing

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@ABadise41109 questioned:

"Didn’t they say she is with a third child?"

@Chooma_ said:

"The last time they saw chemistry was in high school."

@Tillyies commented:

"I wonder how it is when she gets to a place with men and she has to be there nalo."

@AbulelaF complimented Tamia:

"She’s absolutely stunning!"

@Ehh_my_wife responded:

"When you have already made plans with other huns, then the wife decided to tag along ngama last minute."

@Burnerburnerac5 replied:

"Guzzling alcohol so that it blurs the reality that you married a man-child you have no feelings for, probably had kids via artificial insemination, and your mother-in-law is in court more than a judge. Chemistry is a school subject to Tamia and Andile, nothing more."

@LimpopoLadyy wrote:

"At least his gangster mom taught him well, never to touch alcohol. A quarter of a star to her for that."

Reality TV star Tamia Mpisane went out clubbing with her husband. Image: @tamia_mpisane

