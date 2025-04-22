Social media personality Sithelo Shozi joined the Golden Arrows podcast 'Up Back Through' and became the victim of criticism from local fans

The fans questioned Shozi’s stomach in the video she posted about her appearance on the podcast, causing netizens to defend her look

Local netizens reacted on social media to say people should not judge her looks as the ex of former Royal AM player Andile Mpisane continues to make her mark on social media

Sithelo Shozi, the ex-girlfriend of Royal AM star Andile Mpisane, was the victim of body shaming after her appearance on a video promoting her appearance on a football podcast.

The social media personality has joined the Up Back Through podcast, hosted by her favourite PSL side Golden Arrows.

Sithelo Shozi was body shamed by fans after her appearance on a football podcast. Image: sithelo.

Source: Instagram

In the video, Shozi, who recently turned 31, walks across the pitch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and some fans chose to poke fun at her stomach, while others defended her look.

Sithelo Shozi faces online criticism

Shozi was criticised for the video below:

While Shozi claims to be an Arrows supporter, local fans questioned her loyalty after her relationship with Mpisane, whose club Royal AM was expelled from the PSL.

During the tweet, Shozi was criticised for her looks and her links to Royal AM, while many local supporters defended her on social media.

Shozi hits back at her critics in the video below:

As Shozi continues to make her mark on social media, Mpisane was criticised for showing off his dance moves amid Royal AM’s expulsion.

Sithelo Shozi has is a presenter on the 'Up Back Through' football podcast. Image: sithelo.

Source: Instagram

Fans defend Sithelo on social media

Local netizens reacted on social media to say people were wrong to criticise Sithelo, calling them petty and insecure.

NushkaBlossom was upset:

“There's literally nothing wrong with her belly!”

CordialCo1 said Sithelo is an Arrows fan:

“She's always attending Arrows games. Is Madlala that rich?”

Mondz_Malatji criticised the post:

“There’s literally nothing messy about this video and her tummy. Wena you just posted this seeking unnecessary attention and it didn’t land the way you hoped it would.”

QwabeNdum disagrees with the post:

“Both issues mentioned nothing wrong.”

Thabithesavage1 made a note:

“She looks like Gogo Maweni.”

Coceka is frustrated:

“Anything that you don’t understand about women’s stomachs please ask your mother, don’t bore us.”

Promise found the post funny:

“I see what she did there😂 Golden Arrows, not Royal AM🤣😂.”

Masondo Luyar🤎 was disgusted:

“The body shaming in these comments, sies!”

User7814412829345 blamed fans:

“It will always be us women! Can we leave her tummy alone 😭.”

Si 🎀༘shared their view:

“The people who are body shaming are probably the most insecure people.”

