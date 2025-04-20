Mzansi rapper Nadia Nakia once again drew mixed reactions from fans after her revealing outfit during her recent public appearance

The 34-year-old has become infamous for her revealing outfits while out in public although some fans have backed her bold fashion decisions

Local netizens reacted on social media with mixed reactions as the rapper continues to make her mark on the Mzansi social scene

Rapper Nadia Nakai kept her trend of causing a stir on social media with her recent outfit after her recent show.

The 34-year-old rapper is known for her music while bold fashion choices have kept her in the headlines while some fans have grown frustrated.

Mzansi rapper Nadia Nakai caused a stir on social media with her outfit. Image: nadianakai.

Source: Instagram

After her recent show, Nakai stunned fans in a bright pink and black two-piece that had fans either praising or criticising her choice.

Nadia Nakai keeps Mzansi talking

Nakai showed off her outfit on her Instagram account:

Since her breakthrough on the Mzansi social scene, the rapper has won several awards, and her latest offering, Braggacy, has reached over 1 million streams.

Upon releasing her album, the rapper was also criticised for her revealing outfits as some fans grew frustrated about her tendency to flaunt her body.

While her outfits and music kept her in the public eye, Nakai is also known for her long-term relationship with the late AKA, who was shot and killed in 2023.

Nakai confirmed her return from Nigeria on her Instagram account:

Nakai spreads her influence all through Africa

During her career, Nakai has lived in different countries and draws inspiration from fellow recording artists in Kenya, Mzansi and Zimbabwe.

Recently, Nakai spent time in Nigeria, causing rumours of possible collaborations with artists from the West African nation.

At home, Nakai remains a popular figure on the social media scene and despite criticism over her fashion choices, her music continues to climb the charts.

Female rapper Nadia Nakai is a fashion and music icon in South Africa. Image: nadianakai.

Source: Instagram

Fans want Nakai to be a better example

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Nakai’s style while others said the rapper needs to be a better example for her fans, especially the females.

Podcast host mooo.nakaa loves the vibe:

“Yes.”

Shillah_woodz is not impressed:

“Nooo if this is fashion then I am not in.”

Thickleeyonce was impressed:

“That’s so hot”

Arteece_noel admires Nakai:

“So cute and natural 😍.”

Naumemantshontsho2 backs Nakai:

“❤️🔥love the fact that you are doing you, you go girl 👧 😍wish I can also do more.”

Mncancahlumisa was speechless:

“OMG 😍. I am GAGGING.”

Live_dontjust_exist loves her:

“Love You Nads ♥️.”

Luckykauraisa asked a question:

“Why do you wear this kinda thing? In most of your pics, the dressing code is not okay.”

Nkandutessy has respect

“I love women who respect their bodies.”

Aprilzwane wants Nakia to be a better example:

“Influencing our young girls that this is normal. Flaunting in public wow!”

