South African rapper Nadia Nakai draws attention from local fans after showing off pictures of her holiday in Lagos, Nigeria

The Mzansi MC was once again questioned for her revealing pictures while she was still flying high over the successful release of her Braggacy album

Local netizens reacted on social media to question her holiday destination and her revealing pictures while others said she is generating sales outside of Mzansi

Mzansi rap queen Nadia Nakai turned heads with her revealing pictures while on holiday in Lagos, Nigeria

Following the successful launch of her Braggacy album, the rapper and TV host showed off her body while lounging in a luxury setting and partying in Lagos.

It is not the first time, the rapper has been questioned over her fashion choice as fans recently reacted to her choice of wearing revealing outfits.

Nadia Nakai is living large

Nakai shared pictures of her time in Lagos on Instagram:

While on holiday in the African nation, Nakai showed off her body and also shared videos of her partying on the streets of Lagos while she celebrated reaching a streaming milestone.

Her recent album, Braggacy, recently hit a million streams and her album launch was attended by the cream of South African music.

Nakai is one of Mzansi’s top recording artists and has been known for her raunchy posts which have divided local fans.

Nakia celebrated her milestone on Instagram:

Nakai continues to make her mark on the Mzansi music scene

Since breaking into the music scene in 2011, the rapper has won several awards for her music and drip, while she is one of the highest-earning artists in Mzansi.

Sadly in 2023, Nakai suffered tragedy after her boyfriend and South African megastar AKA was gunned down by unknown assailants in Durban.

In addition to AKA, Nakai has also been in previous high-profile relationships with local rapper Bandile Mbere and American MC Vic Mensah.

Fans question Nakai’s fashion and holiday choices

Local netizens reacted on social media to question Nakai’s choice of revealing outfits and her decision to travel to Nigeria for a holiday.

Mr_zambez does not care:

“To be completely honest, in my humble opinion without getting too emotional and without intending to upset anyone with differing views, but by considering this matter from a unique perspective, I must admit that I have nothing to say.”

Amanda_pta was surprised by the location:

“The country I won’t visit in my life, Nigeria.”

TikiBoy_SA asked a question:

“I hardly ever see this lady in nice covering clothes, does she have them?”

Abednego082 made a suggestion:

“Somebody buy her clothes.”

TheGeopol is disappointed:

“AKA was a true patriot, he would be disappointed to see Nadia Nakai galivanting streets of Nigeria like this.”

Sagtety is not a fan:

“Gun to the head, name three of her songs?”

Mapiwan63229832 said the rapper is trying too hard:

“She’s really trying so hard and no one notices her or even regards her as a baddie. So hard to watch; the desperation, shame.”

JayTee1_ supports the rapper:

“Business is booming that side.”

WillyBabulal18 is concerned:

“Will she be relevant if she doesn't show some of her body? Just asking."

SimandManzini admires Nakai:

“But she’s hot.”

Nadia Nakai supports her friend and local fashion designer

As reported by Briefly News, South African rapper Nadia Nakai was seen supporting her friend and local fashion designer Swanky Jerry at his latest show.

Nakai, who is an award-winning Mzansi rapper, was seen attending the event and shared pictures showing off her friendship with the local fashion designer.

