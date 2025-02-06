Nadia Nakai showed up for her friend Swanky Jerry during his fashion show runway stint and gave him flowers

Swanky Jerry and Nadia are on the cast of Young, Famous and African and have been shaking up the season

He thanked her for the gift and fans are here for the friendship saying they wish to see more from the two

Nadia Nakai supported her friend Swanky Jerry. Image: Oupa Bopape

Rapper Nadia Nakai attends Swanky Jerry fashion show

Swanky Jerry strutted the runway at a fashion show recently and Nadia Nakai showed up as his emotional support. Their bond strengthened on the hit reality TV show Young, Famous and African.

Swanky Jerry did his things at a recent fashion show. Image: Oupa Bopape

Thanking her for the immense love, Swanky Jerry posted several photos of the gorgeous rapper attending his show and even handed him flowers.

"Fashion show. Day walking the runway. Thank you @nadianakai for pulling up on me and giving me support and flowers I love you, my friend," he wrote.

Nadia Nakai returned the love, saying, "Love you forever!"

Fans express love for Nadia and Swanky's friendship

This is what some fans had to say about Nadia Nakai and her relationship with Swanky Jerry.

treasures_preorder678 added her opinion on the season:

"Nadia I wish you some love cos what you did to people especially Annie was out of character you are so rude ahhhe."

misskedi1gushed over Nadia's beauty:

"Nadia is gorgeous please."

intodaysnews laughed:

"Since when y'all say man so much. Lol."

cee.vaughntay asked in anticipation:

"Wait are you guys filming season 4?"

smaragdlady99

"Absolutely beautiful 🔥"

sboh_mthombe stated:

"Our gorgeous Nadia ❤️"

callmedyounce' gushed:

"Everything the lyrics said."

neymarjr._536 stated:

"She was the best actress this season 🔥😍😍 I love her already 🥰"

sara_bee1 gushed:

"My two faves in one picture."

Nadia gives back to community

In a previous report from Briefly News, Young, Famous And African reality TV star Nadia Nakai and her friends gathered to and started a food drive initiative

She and Bobby Blanco, donated some hot dogs and fries to the needy. Nadia Nakai is currently a hot topic for her stunts in the Netflix series Young, Famous and African.

