Nadia Nakai opened up about struggling with grief after her boyfriend AKA's murder, revealing on Young, Famous & African

She shared with Fantana and Khanyi Mbau that she’s not OK and feels overwhelmed despite telling people otherwise

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert Paula Quinsee, who explained that prolonged grief can disrupt daily life, and professional support is essential for healing and rebuilding

Rapper Nadia Nakai opened up about dealing with her boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes during an episode of Young, Famous & African Season 3. The star has been open about dealing with grief since AKA's murder.

Nadia Nakai broke down during char about AKA's death. Image: @nadianakai and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai gets emotions while talking about AKA

Nadia Nakai has been through the most since her boyfriend, rapper AKA's brutal murder in front of Wish on Florida in Durban in February 2023. She recently got emotional while discussing grief with Ghanaian musician Fantana on the newly released Netflix reality show Young, Famous & African. She said:

"It’s difficult, just manoeuvring life, you know? Low-key I’m not fine, and I know I need to go to therapy. But I don’t see that happening any time soon… I just have too much to unpack."

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Nadia Nakai reveals she was on suicide watch after AKA's death

The Naa Meean rapper burst out crying when her friend Khanyi Mbau walked in during her conversation with Fantana. She told Khanyi that she had been telling people she was okay, but she was not.

Nadia also revealed that her friends took turns watching her because they were worried she might hurt herself after losing Kiernan. She added that even AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, lived with her for a month because she was concerned about Nadia's well-being.

"Kiernan’s mom literally lived with me for a month to just make sure I was not by myself. I couldn’t do it; I was on suicide watch, and then there was the day when I actually was by myself. I realised that I couldn’t sit in this house I had to work."

Relationship expert and psychologist talks about dealing with grief

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Relationship expert, psychologist and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee spoke about prolonged or complicated grief. She said:

"Prolonged or complicated grief is when our grief becomes all-consuming and interferes with our daily functioning over a prolonged period. Sometimes, where there is intense guilt, self-blame, or avoidance of any reminder or memories of the person, it can indicate the person is experiencing complicated grief.

"Professional support is recommended in such cases to help the individual process their emotions and rebuild their life moving forward."

Nadia Nakai opens up about losing AKA. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nadia Nakai hands out with Kairo Forbes in sweet video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai has remained in Kairo Forbes' life since her rapper dad died. The rapper has shared videos spending time with Kairo Forbes before.

Kairo Forbes and Nadia Nakai received a lot of attention on social media after participating in a dance challenge. The video of Nadia Nakai and Kairo got over 200,000 views on X.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News