Kairo Forbes shared touching memories with her late father Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes on his heavenly 37th birthday

The popular child influencer shared sweet throwback pictures of her and AKA when she was younger

The post had social media users emotional with many saying their hearts bleed for Kairo who lost her dad at such a young age

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

Kairo Forbes shared cute throwback pictures of her and AKA on his heavenly 37th birthday. Image: Frennie Shvambu/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The late South African iconic rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes would have turned 37 years old on 28 January. The star was killed in a shooting in Durban in February 2023.

Kairo shares sweet throwback snaps

Mzansi's most popular child influencer Kairo Forbes felt nostalgic on her father's heavenly birthday. She took to her Instagram page, which is managed by her Glammy Lynn Forbes, and shared touching throwback snaps of her and AKA.

From the moment she was still in her mother DJ Zinhle's tummy, till the moment he held her when she was born at the hospital.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

X blog page @MDNnewss shared the snaps on X. Check them out below:

Kairo Forbes wished her dad a happy 37th birthday. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Mzansi sheds tears for Kairo on AKA's birthday

The emotionally packed Instagram post made social media users emotional and some even shed tears for the young girl. As part of his birthday celebration, Nadia Nakai joined the family.

This is what peeps had to say after Kairo lost her dad at such a young age.

@therealxolo expressed:

"Her dad was taken while she was young sad to watch."

@TumeloTiger1 cried:

"This is so sweet 🥹 I'm tearing up. Nice and easy."

thumeka said:

"Not me being teary. I don’t think we have healed completely."

ayandathathane said:

"Not me crying watching this😭❤️We miss you AKA."

mantsho shared:

"Kairo is blessed."

Kairo Forbes and Glammy take to Turkey

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kairo Forbes and her Glammy Lynn Forbes enjoyed a luxurious getaway in Turkey.

Kairo took to Instagram to share her memorable experience with her grandmother in Turkey. She also thanked Turkish Airlines and highlighted Istanbul's rich culture. Social media were in awe of their special relationship, with many commenting on their cute matching outfits and expressing admiration for their bond.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News