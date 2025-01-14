Kairo Forbes and her grandmother Lynn Forbes are enjoying a luxurious getaway in Turkey, showcasing their close bond

Kairo, a rising celebrity with major deals, shared her memorable experience on Instagram, thanking Turkish Airlines and highlighting Istanbul's rich culture

Social media users praised their special relationship, with many commenting on their matching outfits and expressing admiration for their bond

Lynn and Kairo Forbes are living their best lives in Turkey. The Glammy and granddaughter duo took their time to prepare for their lavish getaway.

Inside Kairo and Lynn Forbes’ adventurous trip to Turkey. Image: @kairo.forbes and @lynnforbesza

Kairo and Lynn Forbes take on Turkey

Kairo Forbes is a rising celebrity in her own right. The daughter of DJ Zinhle and the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes has been keeping busy in 2024 with big deals and endorsements, so she decided to take a well-deserved break with her beautiful grandmother in 2025. Kairo made the news when she inked a major deal with Nedbank. She also secured another top partnership with retail giant Ackermans late last year.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kairo showed a glimpse of what she got up to alongside her Glammy in Turkey. Part of her post read:

"From the luxurious Business Class experience with @turkishairlines to exploring the rich culture, history, and cuisine of Istanbul, this trip is an unforgettable journey. From the beautiful in-flight service to the world-class lounge in Istanbul, every moment was crafted to perfection.

"A special thank you to Turkish Airlines for making our adventure possible, and to Istanbul for being a city that holds so many cherished memories."

SA can't get enough of Lynn and Kairo Forbes

Social media users admired the special bond between Kairo and her grandmother. Fans flooded the young star's post with heartfelt comments.

@djzinhle wrote:

"You’re such a lucky girl Kairo. Glammy is the best!"

@noksbhebhe noted:

"Beautiful. I love the friendship. ❤️❤️"

@nelaolange said:

"Kairo is blessed with the best glamma 🫶🏽"

@sisonkenonyathi added:

"I looooove the matching outfits 😍😍😍😍"

@miss_lilly_m1 said:

"The sweetest glammy may you live longer for your family."

