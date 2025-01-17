A former taxi driver from Ivory Park Taxi Association has inspired South Africa after achieving his dream of becoming an educator through self-funding his studies at UNISA

Nkazimulo Khumalo, now teaching grades 4 and 5 at Ebony Primary School in Tembisa, used his earnings as a taxi driver to fund his BSc in Education

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of support and inspiration, noting that determination and hard work can overcome any obstacle

A content creator posted pictures of a man who was once a taxi driver and eventually studied to become a teacher. His story inspires many. Images: @lee.muvaka.7

A heartwarming story about perseverance and dedication has resurfaced on social media, touching the hearts of many South Africans.

Facebook content creator @lee.muvaka.7, known for sharing inspirational content, posted about Nkazimulo Khumalo's remarkable journey from taxi driver to teacher.

Khumalo, who previously worked for the Ivory Park Taxi Association, managed to fund his BSc in Education at UNISA using his earnings from driving taxis. He now teaches grades 4 and 5 at Ebony Primary School in Tembisa, joining the ranks of over 447,123 teaching staff in South African schools.

The story particularly resonates in Gauteng, where Khumalo teaches, as the province has over 72,160 public school teachers and continues to grow its educational workforce.

Netizens react

@Koketso Matshaba noted:

"Now he's an experienced educator because I read this story about five years back.☝🏻🇿🇦"

@Julia Pinkie Temele gushed:

"There's hope to every one of us... Let's not say we are too old. Life is a risk and we achieve when we set our minds to it🤗"

@Moshatiro Kgwete shared:

"We are inspired # expired. Giving up is not an option. Chase your dreams."

@Pheagane Sophonia praised:

"I love that you put yourself first. Poverty doesn't mean we are completely doomed."

@Siwe Andy reflected:

"Dreams delayed doesn't mean opportunity denied ❤️❤️❤️"

