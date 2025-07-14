Frédéric Arnault’s net worth: How rich is Loro Piana’s new CEO?

Frédéric Arnault’s net worth reflects his influential role in the luxury industry and his position in the Arnault family, one of the richest families in the world, with a combined net worth exceeding $147 billion. He has served as CEO of LVMH Watches since 2024. Speaking about growing up in a business-focused household, Frédéric said:

Ninety‑five per cent of the time, we talk about business… Growing up, we spoke of studies, sports, music, and politics, but business was still the main topic of discussion.

Frédéric Arnault in Beverly Hills, California (L). Frédéric Arnault at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Amy Sussman, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Frédéric Arnault is a French businessman, and the son of Bernard Arnault and Hélène Mercier.

In 2025, he was appointed CEO of Loro Piana , a top luxury fashion house.

, a top luxury fashion house. Frédéric holds a degree from École Polytechnique and has held key roles within LVMH.

His personal wealth is estimated in the hundreds of millions, boosted by family ties and executive roles.

Frédéric Arnault’s profile summary

Full name Frédéric Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault Date of birth 7 November 1995 Age 29 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Neuilly-sur-Seine, France Current residence Geneva/Paris, France Nationality French-Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Height 6’1’’ (181 cm) Weight 152 Ibs (69 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Father Bernard Arnault Mother Hélène Mercier-Arnault Siblings Antoine Arnault, Delphine Arnault Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Lisa Education École Polytechnique, Lycée Louis-le-Grand Profession Businessman Social media Instagram

Exploring Frédéric Arnault’s net worth in 2025

As of 2025, Frédéric Arnault’s net worth is closely tied to his family’s immense fortune, which is estimated at around $147.7 billion according to Forbes.

While his individual net worth is not publicly broken out, Frédéric plays a major role in the family empire as the CEO of LVMH Watches, overseeing brands like TAG Heuer, Zenith, and Hublot. In July 2023, during an interview with Esquire, the French businessman spoke about what makes TAG Heuer stand out, stating:

TAG Heuer has done amazing brand campaigns, has had strong collaboration partnerships, is very tightly linked with the world of sports, of course, performance, speed, and motorsports specifically. And I think that’s really one strong point of difference for the brand.

Five fast facts about Frédéric Arnault. Photo: @frederic.arnault on Instagram (modified by author)

A look at Frédéric Arnault’s age and family

Lisa’s rumoured billionaire boyfriend is 29 years old as of June 2025. He was born on 7 November 1995 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. He is the youngest son of Hélène Mercier-Arnault and Bernard Arnault, one of the richest people in the world.

On his relationship with his father, during a 2021 interview with The New York Times, Frédéric shared:

My father, of course, gives me advice, but he also gives me a lot of freedom ... He looks at you and he absorbs you. Sometimes he lets you talk for 10 minutes while he just absorbs.

Frédéric Arnault’s siblings

Frédéric Arnault's sister, Delphine Arnault (L), their father Bernard Arnault (C) and Antoine Arnault (R) at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, in 2021. Photo: Yoan Valat

Frédéric grew up alongside four siblings: his brothers Alexandre and Jean, and his half-siblings Delphine and Antoine from his father’s first marriage to Anne Dewavrin.

Arnault’s siblings also hold top positions within LVMH brands: Delphine is the CEO of Christian Dior, Antoine is LVMH’s Head of Communications, Alexandre is the Executive Vice President of Tiffany & Co., and Jean is the Director of Watches at Louis Vuitton.

Frédéric Arnault’s educational background

The French businessperson studied at Lycée Louis-le-Grand and later graduated from École Polytechnique in 2018 with a degree in applied mathematics. While in school, he also did military service with the Paris Fire Brigade and completed internships at McKinsey & Company and Facebook’s AI research team.

What does Frédéric Arnault do for a living?

Frédéric Arnault is a French entrepreneur. He began his journey at LVMH in 2017 as Head of Connected Technologies at TAG Heuer, focusing on smartwatches and digital innovation.

Frédéric Arnault at the private reception at the Hermitage Hotel on 21 May 2021 in Monaco, Monaco. Photo: Kristy Sparow

In 2018, he became the Strategy and Digital Director at TAG Heuer, where he helped modernise the brand and appeal to younger audiences, later becoming the brand’s CEO in 2020 at just 25, making him the youngest chief in the luxury watch sector.

In January 2024, he was promoted to lead the newly created LVMH Watches division, overseeing TAG Heuer, Hublot, and Zenith and helped secure major moves like L’Épée 1839 acquisition and a Formula 1 sponsorship deal.

The popular entrepreneur transitioned to lead Loro Piana as its CEO in June 2025, expanding his expertise into high-end fashion and leather goods.

Bernard Arnault and Frédéric Arnault at Foundation Louis Vuitton on 30 April 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Luc Castel

Who is Frédéric Arnault’s wife?

As of this writing, Frédéric Arnault is not married and has never been married before. However, according to People, he has been romantically linked with Lisa Manobal, a Thai rapper, singer, dancer, and actress, since 2023.

Lisa and Frédéric have been spotted together multiple times in places like Paris, Italy, and even Coachella, fuelling ongoing dating rumours. Despite the strong fan speculation, neither the Loro Piana CEO nor Lisa has confirmed or denied their relationship status.

Frequently asked questions

What does Frédéric Arnault’s dad do?

Bernard Arnault is the chairman and CEO of LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods conglomerate.

Frédéric Arnault at the TAG Heuer pre-race dinner at the Hotel Fairmont on 22 May 2021 in Monaco, Monaco. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Is Frédéric Arnault rich?

Frédéric is wealthy, worth hundreds of millions, thanks to his executive roles and Arnault family holdings.

Why did Bernard Arnault lose money?

As per Fortune, the French businessman lost money due to a drop in LVMH’s stock price, which reduced the value of his shares.

Frédéric Arnault’s net worth is impressive, driven by his executive roles at LVMH Watches and Loro Piana. As the son of Bernard Arnault, he is continuing the family legacy while building his path in the luxury industry.

