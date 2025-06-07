Who is Oulèye Ndoye? All about Raphael Warnock's ex-wife

Oulèye Ndoye is a human rights activist and scholar who was married to U.S. Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock until 2020. During the public attention surrounding their separation, Warnock stated:

I have spent my career and my time as pastor trying to bring people together.

Raphael Warnock and his ex-wife, Oulèye Ndoye. Photo: Paras Griffin on Getty Images, @AuthorJoeNBrown on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Oulèye Ndoye has over a decade of experience as a human rights advocate , with expertise in public policy, global migration, and women’s health.

, with expertise in public policy, global migration, and women’s health. She married Raphael Warnock in 2016 , but their union ended in divorce in 2020 after separating in late 2019.

, but their union ended in after separating in late 2019. The pair has two children, Chloe and Caleb, and continues to navigate co-parenting amid ongoing legal disputes.

Profile summary

Full name Oulèye Ndoye Gender Female Date of birth 6 March 1985 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York City, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (167 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Mariama Father Ousseynou Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Raphael Warnock Children 2 College/University Spelman College, University of Oxford, Columbia University Profession Human rights activist, global health and policy advisor Social media LinkedIn

Who is Raphael Warnock's ex-wife, Oulèye Ndoye?

She is a Harvard Presidential Public Service Fellowship (PPSF) recipient. Born in New York City, Oulèye Ndoye’s parents, Ousseynou and Mariama, reflect her diverse background. Her father is originally from Senegal, and her mother is a native of Illinois.

While embracing her African-American heritage, she honoured her family’s immigrant roots in a post on X (Twitter), stating:

My father and grandmother were immigrants to this country. Immigrants Make America Great.

Facts about Oulèye Ndoye. Photo: @ouleyendoye on LinkedIn (modified by author)

Source: Original

Oulèye Ndoye's educational background

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ndoye completed her undergraduate studies at Spelman College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in International Studies in 2007.

She later attended the University of Oxford and obtained an M.Sc. in Migration and Global Development in 2013. In 2015, she completed a master’s degree in History at Columbia University in New York City.

Oulèye Ndoye's decade-long career as an activist

As stated in her Harvard bio, Raphael Warnock's ex-spouse is a global public health and human rights policy advisor with over a decade of experience. Her work spans government, non-governmental organisations, and academia, with a focus on issues affecting women and children.

Ndoye has held roles at 10,000 Girls, the African Refugee Development Centre, The Asia Foundation, and Obama for America. She has taught at Columbia University, worked as an African specialist at the Imperial War Museum, and launched a platform to combat human trafficking.

Her advocacy has been featured in The Washington Post, C-SPAN, and The New York Times.

Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. Photo: @SenatorWarnock on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Is Oulèye Ndoye married?

The human rights advocate is currently divorced. She was married to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, they wed privately in January 2016 and had a public ceremony on 14 February 2016. He reportedly said:

I’ve waited a long time for this moment and I’ve worked hard for a long time. It’s exciting to finally give more attention to my personal life.

The couple separated in November 2019 and finalised their divorce in 2020.

Oulèye Ndoye accused Raphael Warnock of reckless conduct

In 2020, Oulèye reported to police that Warnock intentionally drove over her foot while trying to leave with their children. The New York Post quoted her telling an officer:

I was standing here. The door was open, and I was leaning into the car. How can you drive the car when I’m leaning into it? This man’s running for the United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation. I’ve tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time, but today he crossed the line.

Medical personnel found no injuries, and Warnock denied the allegation that he ran over her foot.

Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, Oulèye Ndoye, and their daughter, Chloe. Photo: Paras Griffin on Getty Images, @iKaptainKush on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who are Oulèye Ndoye's children?

The former couple share two children, Chloe (born in 2016) and Caleb (born in 2018). After their 2020 divorce, Ndoye retained custody.

In February 2022, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Ndoye sought to modify custody, requesting to move the children to Massachusetts for her Harvard program.

She also sought additional financial support, accusing Warnock of missing custody days and failing to cover childcare costs despite his higher Senate income. In the complaint she filed in February 2022, as Free Beacon published, she said:

Since the time of the entry of the Final Judgement and Decree, [Warnock] has not exercised the parenting time schedule that was signed and executed at the time of the divorce. In mid-2020, work-related obligations began to take [Warnock] regularly out of town for extended periods of time.

The dispute escalated in April 2022 when Warnock subpoenaed her Emory University records, which Ndoye’s attorney described as irrelevant and harassing.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). Photo: @SenatorWarnock on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Frequently asked questions

What is Oulèye Ndoye’s net worth? According to Buzz Nigeria and Tidings Info, her net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $5 million.

According to Buzz Nigeria and Tidings Info, her net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $5 million. Where is Oulèye Ndoye originally from? She was born and raised in New York City, USA.

She was born and raised in New York City, USA. Who is Raphael Warnock’s daughter? The U.S. senator’s daughter is Chloe, born in 2016 with his former spouse.

Despite gaining public attention through her high-profile marriage, Oulèye Ndoye has built a reputation in global health and human rights. Her academic achievements and advocacy work continue to define her public image.

READ ALSO: Who is Vanilla Ice's ex-wife? All about Laura Giaritta and their marriage

As Briefly.co.za published, Laura Giaritta is best known as Vanilla Ice's ex-wife. She gained public attention during their marriage and has remained a topic of interest due to her connection with the music star.

Laura and the rapper were married from 1997 to 2022. A few years into the marriage, they grew apart.

Source: Briefly News