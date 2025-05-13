Is Lee Jong-suk still IU's boyfriend? A complete timeline of their relationship

Lee Jong-suk and K-pop star IU are among Korea's most admired celebrity couples. Their relationship became publicly known in 2022. IU's boyfriend often publicly expresses his support for her. Lee once said:

I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for always being so cool. And that I have liked you for a very long time, and that I respect you.

Profile summary

Full name Lee Jong-suk (이종석) Gender Male Date of birth 14 September 1989 Age 35 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea Nationality Korean Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height 6 feet 1 inch (186 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Parents Kim and Lui Jong-Suk Siblings 2 Marital status Dating Girlfriend Lee Ji-Eun (IU) School Yangjae High School University/college Konkuk University Profession Actor, model Social media Instagram

Early life and career of IU's boyfriend

The South Korean actor and model was born on 14 September 1989 in Yongin, Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea. His parents are Lui and Kim Jong-Suk, and he has a younger brother and sister, according to his IMDb page.

Lee attended Konkuk University, where he majored in Professional Motion Pictures and Art. He graduated in 2016 and debuted in the movie industry in 2005. Although the couple has not acted together in a drama, IU often seeks acting advice from him. In an interview with News Culture on 24 April 2023, she said:

Of course, I talk about acting with my boyfriend. When I have a hard time or when there's a scene I don't know how to do, I often ask my boyfriend, my colleagues, including Yoo In-na, and my seniors for help.

Lee gained recognition for his roles in dramas like I Hear Your Voice (2013), Pinocchio (2014), and Romance Is a Bonus Book (2019). He has won awards, including Best New Actor at the 2012 KBS Drama Awards for his role in School 13.

Who is IU in a relationship with?

IU's boyfriend, as of 2025, is Lee Jong-suk. Their relationship became publicly known in 2022, but they were friends for ten years before dating. Here is a timeline of IU and Lee Jong-suk’s relationship:

2012

They first met as co-hosts on SBS’s Inkigayo from August to December. The K-pop idol was 19, and Lee was 23.

They maintained a professional relationship, but became close friends after their gig as co-hosts. In an episode of the Korean reality show Hawsin in January 2023, Lee stated that they had a few disagreements during the show. He said on Jeng Jeng's channel:

IU asked me to dress up as Peter Pan...I was annoyed with her at that time. But I didn't want to say that to her face....we kept in touch...Now she is one of my few close friends.

2017

Over the years, they showed support for each other's work. In 2017, Lee Jong-suk attended IU’s Palette concert at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul.

2021

Lee Jong-suk promoted IU's fifth studio album titled Lilac. He posted a screenshot of her songs, My Sea and Epilogue, on his Instagram story.

2022

In February 2022, Lee Jong-suk mentioned in an interview with Elle Korea that he loved listening to IU's song Winter Sleep due to its meaningful lyrics. He was also seen in IU’s concert, The Golden Hour, at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in September 2022.

IU also attended Lee's brother's wedding in October 2022 and performed a congratulatory song. On 31 December 2022, their agencies, EDAM Entertainment (IU) and High Zium Studio (Lee Jong-suk), confirmed the relationship, stating they had been dating for about four months.

On the same day, the Korean news outlet Dispatch reported that IU was dating Lee, and they were seen on a Christmas trip to Nagoya, Japan. They spent two nights and three days at a luxury hotel and resort named Aman Nemu.

At his acceptance speech at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards, Lee made lovely remarks to someone who fans believe was IU. He said:

After completing my military service, I had a lot of worries, fears and troubles plaguing me. But at that time, there was someone who helped me find a good direction as a human being and to think positive thoughts.

2023

Lee confessed that he first met IU in his mid-20s on his 1 January 2023 fan cafe letter on X (Twitter). He also talked about his feelings:

There was always a part of my heart that belonged to her.

Lee also displayed IU-themed items like a concert cap and her bunny-themed phone pop socket on Instagram in April 2023.

2024

Lee was pictured at the IU HEREH World Tour in Seoul in September 2024. This appearance followed rumours of a breakup that surfaced in August 2024

Are Jong-suk and IU still together?

IU and Lee Jong-suk are together. On 10 February 2025, rumours came that they had broken up, but fans still sighted them together on different occasions. Speaking with OSEN on 2 April 2025 about her new movie, When Life Gives You Tangerines, she unintentionally talked about her boyfriend. She said:

He's really busy. So, I don't think he's had a chance to see it yet... When Life Gives You Tangerines promotions end today, so right now, my world revolves around Gwan-sik. I only know Yang Gwan-sik (laughs). So maybe tomorrow, I'll finally be able to talk about my boyfriend.

Is IU getting married to Lee Jong-suk?

There is no official announcement regarding marriage. As of now, no one is IU's husband.

He dated actor Park Shin-Hye and singer Bae Suzy before dating IU. IU's relationships are also private and off social media, but she once dated singer-songwriter Jang Kiha from 2013 to 2017.

As with many celebrity relationships, breakup rumours occasionally surface. Still, IU’s boyfriend continues to care and commit to her.

