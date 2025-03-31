Global site navigation

Who is Gaten Matarazzo’s girlfriend? All About Elizabeth Yu and their relationship
Celebrity biographies

by  Favour Adeaga 4 min read

Since his role in Stranger Things, many have questioned who Gaten Matarazzo’s girlfriend is. The star actor is reportedly in a relationship with fellow actress Elizabeth Yu. While they have known each other since high school, Gaten's girlfriend once shared on her Instagram page:

I will never think of High School without thinking of you.
Elizabeth Yu and Gaten Matarazzo
Elizabeth Yu and Gaten Matarazzo. Photo: Amy Sussman on Getty Images and @lizz.yu on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Elizabeth Yu and Gaten Matarazzo have been together since 2018.  
  • She is building her career in acting and modelling.  
  • Elizabeth is 22 years old and a year younger than Gaten.

Profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Yu
GenderFemale
Date of birth5 October 2002
Age22 years old (as of March 2025)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthMystic Island, New Jersey, United States of America
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height5'4" (163 cm)
Weight48 kg (106 lbs)
Body measurements in inches33-25-35
Hair colourBrown
Eye colourDark brown
ParentsBob and Bo Yu
SiblingsThree
Marital statusDating
EducationPinelands Regional High School, Montclair State University
ProfessionActress
Net worth$800,000 - $2 million
Social mediaInstagram

Who is Gaten Matarazzo’s girlfriend?

Gaten is in a committed relationship with Elizabeth Yu. This is notwithstanding the several women who have a crush on him. Reminiscing about the confession of a 40-year-old-ish crush on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the young male actor said:

She goes, 'I've had a crush on you since you were 13.’  And I was like, 'That's upsetting.' But then she doubled down: 'I'm aware of the age difference.’

According to her IMDb page, Gaten Matarazzo’s current girlfriend, Elizabeth Yu, is 23 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 5 October 2002 to Bob and Bo Yu.

Facts about Elizabeth Yu
Facts about Elizabeth Yu. Photo: Tommaso Boddi on Getty Images (modified by author)
Who is Elizabeth Yu?

Elizabeth was born in Mystic Island, New Jersey, United States of America, and was raised alongside an older sister Liann, and two younger siblings. Her father is Korean, while her American mother is of German, Irish, and Polish ancestry.

Gaten Matarazzo’s girlfriend reportedly attended Pinelands Regional High School and Montclair State University.

She is multi-talented with creative skills in acting, singing Mezzo Soprano, and makeup artistry. She began honing her acting skills as a kid and took part in elementary school productions. Beyond the arts, Lizzy is an avid horse rider with great equestrian skills.

Elizabeth Yu and Gaten Matarazzo
Elizabeth Yu and Gaten Matarazzo at the after party for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender in February 2024. Photo: Jerod Harris/GA/The Hollywood Reporter
What does Lizzie Yu do for a living?

Lizzy is an actress with a few movie and television credits. She is famous for playing Princess Azula in the 2024 Avatar: The Last Airbender.

She has starred in Somewhere in Queens, May December, Year One, Womb, and Black Spines. She also starred in TBA’s Murder by the Book.

Elizabeth Yu's boyfriend also began acting on the Broadway stage as Benjamin in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. He gained notoriety when he starred in the Netflix science-fiction-horror drama series Stranger Things.

News of Elizabeth Yu dating Gaten Matarazzo surfaced in 2018, per People. The lovebirds have attended several public events together since then.

Are Lizzie and Gaten still together?

Elizabeth Yu and Gaten Matarazzo are still together as of 2025. Their commitment to each other has translated into career and personal growth.

Exploring Elizabeth Yu's net worth

Elizabeth Yu is worth between $800,000 and $2 million, as TheCityCeleb and Naija News published. Her boyfriend, Gaten Matarazzo, is worth $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Gaten Matarazzo and Elizabeth Yu
Gaten Matarazzo and Elizabeth Yu at the premiere of season 4 of Stranger Things in May 2022. Photo: Nina Westervelt/Variety/Penske Media
Frequently asked questions

  • Who is Gaten Matarazzo dating? The actor is in a relationship with Elizabeth Yu.
  • How long have Gaten and Elizabeth been together? They have been dating for about seven years since they made it official in a 2018 Instagram post.
  • Is Elizabeth Yu Chinese? She has Korean and Polish ancestry like Song Kang and Lee Min Ho.
  • What nationality is Elizabeth Yu? She is American. The actress was born in Mystic Island, New Jersey, United States of America.
  • When was The Last Airbender filmed on Netflix? The production and filming began on 16 November 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Gaten Matarazzo’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Yu, is beginning to make a name for herself in the movie industry. The lovebirds ensure to separate their careers from their relationships, which has helped them stay committed to one another.

