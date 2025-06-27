Tyler Henry's net worth revealed: how rich is the celebrity medium?
From small-town beginnings to Hollywood fame, Tyler Henry's net worth, estimated $3 million, has grown alongside his TV stardom. He discovered he had a gift for telling the future when he was only 10.
Exploring Tyler Henry's net worth and salary
According to Ladbible and Celebrity Net Worth, Tyler Henry's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $3 million. His wealth primarily stems from his career as a reality TV star, author, and self-proclaimed clairvoyant medium.
How much does Tyler Henry charge for a session?
Tyler reportedly charges between $50,000 and $100,000 for live speaking events. His reading costs vary depending on the type of event, duration, and scope of work.
Does Tyler Henry have his own house?
Tyler reportedly owns a home in Topanga, California, United States. He resides alongside his husband, Godwin, and their two dogs, Nanci and Quigly. They also have a pet bird named Cheeks.
How does Tyler Henry make his fortune?
Tyler is an American reality show personality renowned for his appearance on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. Below is a breakdown of his income sources:
Clairvoyant medium
At age 10, Tyler discovered that he could read into the future when he allegedly predicted his grandmother's death. Tyler experienced what he describes as his first psychic premonition: he woke in the night with a strong sense that his grandmother was about to die. Recounting the experience, he revealed,
It felt like a memory, almost as though it had already happened. It was really weird. So that was really the catalyst. But at 10 years old, when something is happening, you don't call it a premonition.
Reality TV career
Henry debuted his reality TV career in 2016 with the premiere of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry on E!. The reality show ran for four seasons until 2019. While on the show, he delivered readings to celebrities like Megan Fox, Bobby Brown, Martin Lauer, and Alan Thicke.
Tyler later starred on Life After Death with Tyler Henry, which premiered on Netflix in 2022. The show featured him as he travelled across the country to deliver readings to clients on his waiting list.
Author
Henry has authored several books. His first memoir, Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side, was released in 2016. Almost six years later, he authored his second book, Here & Hereafter: How Wisdom from the Departed Can Transform Your Life Now.
Music
Henry and his partner, Clint Godwin, collaborated on music and released several songs together. Some of their releases include:
- Together again
- Love, your love
- Tipping again
- Topanga
- Starlight
What medical condition does Tyler Henry have?
Tyler Henry was diagnosed with a colloid tumour near the centre of his head. In May 2025, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share that a surgery to remove the tumour was successful. He captioned,
Brain surgery was a success! Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family. For those curious, I had a colloid tumor near the center of my brain and thankfully most of it has been removed!
A look into Tyler Henry's age and early life
Tyler, whose full name is Tyler Henry Koelewyn (age 29 as of 2025), was born in Hanford, California, United States, on January 13, 1996. His parents are Theresa and David Koelewyn, and he grew up as the only child in a close-knit, conservative Christian family.
Exploring Tyler Henry's criticisms
Henry's career has not been smooth as he has been met with multiple criticisms about his professionalism, especially from the scientific sceptic community. The community has accused him of using hot and cold reading techniques to extort information from his subjects.
Is Tyler Henry gay?
Henry is gay and married to Clint Godwin, a musician. Their relationship began during a reading in 2016 and quickly became inseparable. After years of dating, the celebrity couple tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Courthouse on May 7, 2025.
Trivia
- Tyler graduated from Hanford's Sierra Pacific High School.
- At one point, his waiting list for private readings was reportedly over 600,000 people.
- Henry has gone on live tours nationwide, performing readings for large audiences.
Tyler Henry's net worth continues to make headlines as his career reaches new heights each year. With hit reality shows, bestselling books, and live events, his earnings show no sign of slowing down.
