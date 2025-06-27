Tyler Henry's net worth revealed: how rich is the celebrity medium?

From small-town beginnings to Hollywood fame, Tyler Henry's net worth, estimated $3 million, has grown alongside his TV stardom. He discovered he had a gift for telling the future when he was only 10.

Tyler at Build Studio on February 19, 2019, in New York City (L). Henry at the Young Hollywood Studio on May 17, 2017 (R). Photo by Gary Gershoff, Mary Clavering (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tyler discovered he had a gift of telling the future when he was 10.

Henry has since starred in two reality TV series, Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry and Life After Death with Tyler Henry .

and . He resides in a small community in Topanga, California, United States.

Tyler Henry's profile summary

Full name Tyler Henry Koelewyn Gender Male Date of birth January 13, 1996 Age 29 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Hanford, California, United States Current residence Topanga, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Father David Koelewyn Mother Theresa Koelewyn Relationship status Married Husband Clint Godwin Education Sierra Pacific High School Profession Reality TV personality, author, and clairvoyant Social media Instagram Facebook

Exploring Tyler Henry's net worth and salary

According to Ladbible and Celebrity Net Worth, Tyler Henry's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $3 million. His wealth primarily stems from his career as a reality TV star, author, and self-proclaimed clairvoyant medium.

Tyler Henry at Sea Shepherd's 40th Anniversary Gala for the Oceans at Montage Beverly Hills on June 10, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Randy Shropshire (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Tyler Henry charge for a session?

Tyler reportedly charges between $50,000 and $100,000 for live speaking events. His reading costs vary depending on the type of event, duration, and scope of work.

Does Tyler Henry have his own house?

Tyler reportedly owns a home in Topanga, California, United States. He resides alongside his husband, Godwin, and their two dogs, Nanci and Quigly. They also have a pet bird named Cheeks.

How does Tyler Henry make his fortune?

Tyler is an American reality show personality renowned for his appearance on Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. Below is a breakdown of his income sources:

Clairvoyant medium

At age 10, Tyler discovered that he could read into the future when he allegedly predicted his grandmother's death. Tyler experienced what he describes as his first psychic premonition: he woke in the night with a strong sense that his grandmother was about to die. Recounting the experience, he revealed,

It felt like a memory, almost as though it had already happened. It was really weird. So that was really the catalyst. But at 10 years old, when something is happening, you don't call it a premonition.

Tyler Henry at E! 'Hollywood Medium' Panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour on August 3, 2016, in Los Angeles, USA. Photo by Rob Latour (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Reality TV career

Henry debuted his reality TV career in 2016 with the premiere of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry on E!. The reality show ran for four seasons until 2019. While on the show, he delivered readings to celebrities like Megan Fox, Bobby Brown, Martin Lauer, and Alan Thicke.

Tyler later starred on Life After Death with Tyler Henry, which premiered on Netflix in 2022. The show featured him as he travelled across the country to deliver readings to clients on his waiting list.

Author

Henry has authored several books. His first memoir, Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side, was released in 2016. Almost six years later, he authored his second book, Here & Hereafter: How Wisdom from the Departed Can Transform Your Life Now.

Music

Henry and his partner, Clint Godwin, collaborated on music and released several songs together. Some of their releases include:

Together again

Love, your love

Tipping again

Topanga

Starlight

Tyler Henry during the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City on May 16, 2016. Photo by: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What medical condition does Tyler Henry have?

Tyler Henry was diagnosed with a colloid tumour near the centre of his head. In May 2025, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share that a surgery to remove the tumour was successful. He captioned,

Brain surgery was a success! Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family. For those curious, I had a colloid tumor near the center of my brain and thankfully most of it has been removed!

A look into Tyler Henry's age and early life

Tyler, whose full name is Tyler Henry Koelewyn (age 29 as of 2025), was born in Hanford, California, United States, on January 13, 1996. His parents are Theresa and David Koelewyn, and he grew up as the only child in a close-knit, conservative Christian family.

Tyler Henry (L) and Theresa Koelewyn (R) at Project Angel Food's Awards Gala on September 14, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Araya Diaz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Tyler Henry's criticisms

Henry's career has not been smooth as he has been met with multiple criticisms about his professionalism, especially from the scientific sceptic community. The community has accused him of using hot and cold reading techniques to extort information from his subjects.

Is Tyler Henry gay?

Henry is gay and married to Clint Godwin, a musician. Their relationship began during a reading in 2016 and quickly became inseparable. After years of dating, the celebrity couple tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Courthouse on May 7, 2025.

Tyler Henry (L) and Clint Godwin (R) at the 2023 Angel Awards Gala at Project Angel Food on September 23, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Tyler graduated from Hanford's Sierra Pacific High School.

At one point, his waiting list for private readings was reportedly over 600,000 people.

Henry has gone on live tours nationwide, performing readings for large audiences.

Tyler Henry's net worth continues to make headlines as his career reaches new heights each year. With hit reality shows, bestselling books, and live events, his earnings show no sign of slowing down.

READ ALSO: Inside Kris Jenner's net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about Kris Jenner, a well-known American reality TV star and socialite.

Kris is credited with turning the Kardashian family into a global brand and media empire through savvy marketing and business acumen. She has since transformed her career into an impressive financial dynasty.

Source: Briefly News