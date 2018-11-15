Top 10 South African celebrity couples 2022: pictures and stories

If you were to play a matchmaker for a day, which two celebrities would you pair together? The beauty about love is that two hearts decide to stay together despite other people's opinion. Today, we will choose to celebrate our favorite South African celebrity couples.

Celebrity marriages inspire and guide the younger generation regarding marital values and customs. However, one of the many challenges they face is people assuming they picked the wrong mates and match-making them with fellow superstars they are not destined to marry.

The top 10 South African celebrity couples

Divorce among South African celebrity couples is also common, and fake separation rumours often fly around. Regardless, fans are sometimes shocked to learn that the celebs they thought had split are still together and growing stronger in love. Below are the top 10 celebrity couples in South Africa:

1. Makhadzi and Master KG

Limpopo-born stars Master KG and Makhadzi ended their long-term relationship in 2020 and officially rekindled it by January 2022. Meanwhile, fans were still concentrating on the November 2021 viral video of Makhadzi lap-dancing for Master KG during their live studio session.

Mzansi is expecting another grand celebrity wedding after Master KG introduced Makhadzi to his mum. The couple released a single called Mosadi Wago Nrata, which means the woman who loves me, in December 2021.

2. Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows

Sandows and her husband are among the cutest South African celebrity couples. She and the Tsonga actor/dancer tied the knots in February 2019 at a private outdoor wedding.

The couple first met when Hungani joined E.TV's Scandal! series as a new cast. The duo began dating in 2017 and officiated their union after two years. Hungani and his wife are yet to have a child.

3. Gugu Khathi and DJ Tira

Actress Gugu Khathi and Mthokozi Khati (alias DJ Tira) are among the most admired celebrity couples in South Africa. The actress has been in the spotlight since she was 15 years old.

She confirmed that resigning from 1Magic TV's Real Housewives of Johannesburg reality show (RHOJ) ahead of the 2022 season had nothing to do with the ongoing legal battle with a co-cast.

Gugu and her husband have three children, Junior, Chase, and Chichi. The oldest child calls himself Tank The Rockstar. He is a fast-rising hip-hop artist.

Meanwhile, sources traced DJ Tiras' first wife, Lale Ngcobo, in KwaZulu Natal, where it is believed she is not doing well. Tira and Lale divorced in 2009 before marrying Gugu in 2013.

4. Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini

Nandi Mngoma and Zakes Madida are among South Africa's loveliest celebrity couples. Zakes is a singer, record producer and businessman, while his wife is a singer, actress, model and television presenter.

The duo met during the South African Music Awards nominees ceremony. Zakes was among the nominees. Nandi complimented his music because she genuinely liked it.

Later, Zake helped Nandi develop her career, and the rest is history. The duo had a customary marriage in 2016 and decided to change their marriage contract four years later.

The couple discovered they mistakenly had an in-community-of-property marriage and wanted to change it. The mistake resulted happened when the officer in charge of their marriage ceremony made a mistake.

The couple has five children, but three were born outside their union. Zakes had his first child before his 15th birthday. Neither he nor his mum could believe it. The singer has a good relationship with his children.

5. Bokang Montjane and Siphiwe Tshabalala

Siphiwe Tshabalala is a former Kaizer Chiefs player. He spent the previous season at AmaZulu as a free agent and is not planning to retire.

Meanwhile, Bokang Montjane Tshabalala is a model and beauty pageant titleholder. She won the 2010 Miss South Africa pageant and directed the Miss Universe Africa show in 2021.

The iconic South African celebrity couple met in 2011 at Kaya FM but kept their relationship private until they had their son, Owethu Orefile Temo, in 2015. Their second child, daughter Kgoshigadi Hadi Tshabalala, was born in 2020.

Siphiwe and Bokang have separate foundations that help the less fortunate and speak out against gender-based violence and other negative social issues.

6. Dineo Moeketsi and Zothile "Solo" Langa

In December 2011, a mutual friend called Leroy Ntanzi set them up on a blind date. The duo has been together since then. Solo proposed to Dineo in January 2019 while on holiday in Mozambique.

Rapper Solo and actress/singer Dineo had a fancy outdoor wedding at The Forum Embassy Hill situated in Constantia in Cape Town on 11th May 2019. It is one of the most talked-about South African celebrity weddings to date.

Of all Mzansi celebrity couples, the Langas are most likely to win the couple goals award from social media users. Many consider them the most stylish couple in Mzansi. There is nothing to not like about this couple, from their vacations/baecations to the excellent taste in fashion.

Dineo hosted Vuzu TV's V-Entertainment show's season 4 to 7, played numerous roles on Mzansi Magic's The Queen soapie from season 1 to 5 and SABC 3 TV's The Estate season 1 & 2.

The actress and her hubby own the Langa Enterprise Hub company and are gifted with ancestral traditional healing capabilities.

They went through the initiation process together and are proud of their gift, just like the rest of South African celebrity Sangomas. There is no record of them having children as of this writing.

7. Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane and Mpho Letsholonyane

Mpho Letsholonyane is an actress and news anchor, while her spouse is a retired football player. She left Power FM in March 2021. Meanwhile, the ex-SuperSport United player now coaches a Soweto-based amateur football club called Pimville Young Stars, where he is also a shareholder.

They have been one of the most cherished South African couples ever since they tied the knots on 24th March 2018 and now have two children named Keneilwe and Thato. A few years ago, the public almost believed that the duo had split when Mpho was spotted alone on vacation.

8. Nomuzi Mabena and Sbuda Motloung

Rapper Nomuzi is friends with DJ Zinhle and actress Pearl Thusi. Her boyfriend, Sbuda Motloung, is her brand brand manager. He also manages rapper Costa Titch's brand. The couple has been together for more than seven years. The two are among the most famous dating South African celebrity couples.

9. Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly

Media personality Bontle and her beau rapper Ricardo Moloi (aka Priddy Ugly) had a traditional wedding in September 2019 in Kempton Park. The duo had a daughter named Afrika Bonita Lerato Moloi in November 2020.

The rapper was 16 when they became friends with a girl who asked him out in his matric year. A few weeks after Lerato passed away, Priddy saw Bontle on TV while watching an episode of Jika Majika with his younger sister in his grandmother’s Soweto-based home.

He heard about the dancer in school and attended an event called Masters of Rhythm weeks later to meet her. However, he neither could approach her nor ask for her number.

Priddy used Bontle's friends to get the number. They met at several events and became friends. They began dating after her boyfriend broke her heart.

10. Gail Nkoane and Kabelo Mabalane

Kabelo always makes this joke that Gail was home delivered to him. A mutual friend used to hold a home cell in Kabelo's house and forced her to join it. She was attracted to Kabelo because he never forced her to go to church.

The couple tied the knots in 2013 and is blessed with two children. Kabelo is a kwaito musician, songwriter and actor, while his wife is an actress, model, media socialite, businesswoman and singer.

The most famous South African celebrity weddings

Celebrities always bring their A-game on wedding days. Some prefer grandeur ceremonies, while others make their big day a private affair. Mzansi has witnessed many celebrity weddings since the 21st century kicked off. Some have failed while others are flourishing. Here is a list of more South African celebrity couples that are doing great and the years they wedded:

Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo - 2000 Mathew Booth and Sonia Bonneventia - 2006 Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha - 2008 Nicky van der walt and Lee-Ann Liebenberg - 2009 Bad Boy T and Unathi - 2009 Danny K and Lisa Gundelfinger - 2012 Melinda Bam and Adriaan Bergh - 2014 Mpoomy Ledwaba and Brandon - 2014 Kwetsa and Yolanda Mvelase - 2019 Mmatema Moremi and Tshepo Gavu - 2019 Berita and Nhlamulo Baloyi - 2020 Theo and Vourne’ Kgosinkwe - 2020 Sidwell and Mirah Ngwenya - 2020 MoFlava and Mbali Tsiki - 2020 Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni - 2021

South African celebrity couples also experience marital, financial, and other challenges normal humans encounter. Regardless of the challenges, these celebs prove that the beauty of love is two hearts that choose to stay together.

