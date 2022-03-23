Popular Mzansi rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai are the new power couple, and fans love to see more of their bubbling romance

The celeb couple recently left social media peeps in their feels after their loved up video made it to the Twitter streets

Others felt that both Bragga and the Supa Mega are using the relationship stunt to revive their dying music careers

AKA and Nadia Nakai made their relationship Instagram official a few weeks ago after months of speculation from the fans

Love is in the air for the latest Mzansi celebrity couple AKA and Nadia Nakai. The two were recently spotted showing off their romance in a viral Twitter video.

The Fela In Versace rapper and the Young, Famous & African star confirmed that they were an item via loved up posts on their respective social media pages. The confirmation came months after speculations that they were dating.

In a recent video captured by a fan during AKA's performance on stage, Bragga and Supa Mega could not keep their hands off each other. The couple looked happy and content, and fans quickly took to the streets to share their views.

@Noxolo57361362 said:

"They look so happy."

@ScelonG added:

"Nadia Nakai has never been so publicly loved. She's free indeed. Happy for her."

Others, however, posted negative comments suggesting that Nadia and AKA's relationship will end in tears.

@mfekamondli wrote:

"This is not real love Nadia is being used it will end in tears."

@Yowlee_T noted:

"I wonder how this would make me feel if I was Nelly’s parents and I saw this. This would shatter me."

Lorna Maseko accused of throwing dig at Bonang Matheba following AKA and Nadia Nakai tweet: "Bitter ex-friend"

Briefly News previously reported that Lorna Maseko's name appeared in the Twitter trends, thanks to her recent tweets. The award-winning celebrity chef was called out for being a bitter ex-friend following her social media post.

The Celebrate With Lorna Maseko author recently took to the microblogging site to put her thumb of approval to the new celebrity couple AKA and Nadia Nakai.

According to ZAlebs, social media users took Lorna's tweet as a jab at her former friend, media personality Bonang Matheba, who also used to date the Energy rapper.

