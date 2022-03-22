K Naomi and her hubby Tshepo got hitched over the weekend and Mzansi celebs came out in their numbers to support the newly-weds on their special day

Stars such as Lasizwe, Pearl Modiadie, Denise Zimba and Lorna Maseko are some of the media personalities who attended the star-studded wedding

Lasizwe took to social media to share 10 stunning snaps that were taken during the TV presenter's beautiful wedding ceremony and wished the lovebirds all the best for the journey ahead

K Naomi is now a married woman. The stunner and her hubby Tshepo tied the knot over the weekend in a star-studded ceremony.

K Naomi got married over the weekend and Lasizwe Dambuza 10 snaps from the wedding. Image: @knaomin, @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

A-listers such as Lasizwe, Pearl Modiadie, Denise Zimba and Lorna Maseko, among others, were celeb guests at the fairytale wedding. K Naomi looked like a dream in a blue designer gown and her boo also looked dapper in a white and light blue outfit.

Lasizwe took to Instagram to wish the newly-weds a beautiful journey. The YouTuber also shared 10 snaps from the wedding. According to ZAlebs, the star captioned his post:

"Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love forever grow. Best wishes on this wonderful journey, as you build your new lives together, congratulations Mrs @knaomin."

Check out the snaps here.

Peeps took to Lasizwe's comment section to congratulate K Naomi and her hubby for taking the big step in their relationship.

pizipporah said:

"She looks like Nomzamo Mbatha."

sipsip_tv commented:

"This outfit is too much for the GAME!!!"

zoeywigs_sa wrote:

"Congratulations to her."

lebohangsiziba said:

"It was so beautiful and so are you, Sweerie."

kenny_avenue added:

"Naomi looks stunning."

Murdah Bongz rumoured to have paid lobola for DJ Zinhle

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle are apparently hitched. The celeb couple are toured around the globe in celebration of their traditional marriage, according to reports.

Rumour has it that Murdah Bongz's family was spotted in Newcastle about a month ago when they went to pay lobola for Asante's mom. There's also a pic of DJ Zinhle rocking a colourful makoti-type dress which is not her style.

The Umlilo hitmaker was even rocking a doek in the pic. ZAlebs reports that the Black Motion member also rocked the jacket that husbands-to-be usually rock during the lobola negotiations.

