Mzansi music producer and DJ Murdah Bongz has reportedly paid lobola for his boo and baby momma, DJ Zinhle and their fans are here for it

The Black Motion member apparently went to DJ Zinhle's family home in Newcastle about a month ago to pay lobola and that's where the traditional wedding took place

There's also a leaked picture of the Umlilo hitmaker and her man rocking clothes that are normally associated with a bride and a groom during lobola negotiations

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle are apparently hitched. The celeb couple are touring around the globe in celebration of their traditional marriage, according to reports.

DJ Zinhle is reportedly traditionally married to Murdah Bongz. Image: @murdahbongz

Rumour has it that Murdah Bongz's family was spotted in Newcastle about a month ago when they went to pay lobola for Asante's mom. There's also a pic of Zinhle rocking a colourful makoti-type dress which is not her style.

The Umlilo hitmaker was even rocking a doek in the pic. ZAlebs reports that the Black Motion member also rocked the jacket that husbands-to-be usually rock during the lobola negotiations.

Social media users have congratulated the couple for doing things the traditional way. One peep also confirmed on YouTube that she saw Murdah Bongz's family in Newcastle on the day of the traditional wedding.

Makhosazane Koloane wrote:

"Well done Bongs and Zinhle, it's the correct way to go about at this stage of your lives."

bawinile mbele said:

"It was very beautiful...I saw Bongani's family at Newcastle on Saturday."

Gadi Malatsi commented:

"Marriage is a good thing...congratulations zithandwa."

Nikkie wrote:

"Beautiful, congratulations to the lovely couple."

Carol Jenkins added:

"Congratulations???? and when married, no divorce in JESUS name. Love you guys."

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz serve Mzansi couple goals with pics of romantic Paris trip

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz served Mzansi couple goals with their romantic getaway to France. The lovebirds posted snaps wining and dining each other in Paris and taking romantic strolls at the Eiffel Tower.

In keeping with the new Paris Fashion Week trends, Asante's rents were dressed to the nines. The Mzansi fashionistas looked cool in the stunning snaps they posted on both their timelines.

The Black Motion member praised his baby mama for giving him some Zulu love while they were in the city of love. Murdah Bongz captioned his Instagram post:

"Loved by a Zulu woman."

