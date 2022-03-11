DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz Head to Luxembourg From Paris, Mzansi Here for the Couple’s Travel Diaries
- Siyabonga hitmaker DJ Zinhle and her man Murdah Bongz are serving couple goals to their fans and followers
- The Mzansi power couple have been posting iconic fashion looks as they enjoy their much-needed getaway
- The couple announced on their respective Instagram pages that they will be heading to Luxembourg
Umlilo hitmaker DJ Zinhle and her baby daddy Murdah Bongz are serving ultimate couple goals while in Europe. The celebrity couple had fans glued to social media for more updates as they enjoy their much-needed break in the city of love.
After spending a few days in Paris and showing off their eccentric taste in fashion DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz announced on Instagram that they were heading to Luxembourg.
DJ Zinhle posted pictures on her page alongside a short caption that read:
DJ Zinhle's Paris looks serve an African flare as she enjoys her romantic getaway in Europe with Murdah Bongz
"with my love." And she added a red heart.
Murdah Bongz also posted a few snaps and announced that they were off to Luxembourg. A look at the couple's Instagram stories showed them enjoying a train ride to the small European country.
Fans have been hailing the stars as they enjoy their vacation. Many have taken to the comments section to shower them with love.
