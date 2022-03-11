DJ Zinhle has made sure that every single piece of clothing that she will wear in Paris will forever be on point

The musician is enjoying a much-needed getaway with her baby daddy, Murdah Bongz, as they spend some time in the city of love

Followers have been glued to DJ Zinhle's social media page as they keep an eye out for the next iconic fashion look

DJ Zinhle is making sure to never miss a beat when it comes to her Paris looks. The My Name Is hitmaker and Murdah Bongz have been serving Mzansi the ultimate couple goals as they enjoy some time in Paris.

DJ Zinhle's outfits are on point as she travels through Paris with Murdah Bongz. Image: Getty Images and @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle is not about to miss a fashionable beat while she spends some time in Paris. The musician's social media has been keeping followers up to date with her stunning outfits.

Zinhle's Instagram has been popping as she shares some enviable content from her romantic trip with Murdah Bongz. As each day of the trip goes by, the DJ has been making sure to post her gorgeous outfits. One thing that's certain is that Zinhle made sure to bring Africa to the cold European climate.

@moozlie said:

"I don’t care who says what, I believe in overpacking. The looks? Are you joking me?!"

@ayanda_melansi wrote:

"Fry us, we are your bacon and egg."

@andy_bhiya commented:

"Fashion killer!"

@michelle_malesa added:

"Why do I have a feeling that Bongz is gonna propose to Zinhle?"

TimesLIVE reports that Black Motion has been on tour, going from Portugal to France. The stop in France has given Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle some romantic time to enjoy without their children.

