Musicians and lovebirds DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz served the whole of South Africa couple goals with their romantic trip to Paris in France

The celeb couple, who were dressed to the nines, took romantic strolls at the Eiffel Tower and went on dinner dates around the city of Paris

Mzansi celebs and their followers took to Asante's parents' comments section to praise them for the way they love each other

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz served Mzansi couple goals with their romantic getaway to France. The loverbirds posted snaps wining and dining each other in Paris and taking romantic strolls at the Eiffel Tower.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are on a romantic trip in Paris. Image: @djzinhle, @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

In keeping with the new Paris Fashion Week trends, Asante's rents were dressed to the nines. The Mzansi fashionistas looked cool in the stunning snaps they posted on both their timelines.

The Black Motion member praised his baby mama for giving him Zulu love while they were in the city of love. Murdah Bongz captioned his Instagram post:

"Loved by a Zulu woman."

The Umlilo hitmaker also took to her Instagram and shared lovely snaps of their trip, reports TshisaLIVE. In true French tradition, DJ Zinhle and Bongz locked lips in one of the snaps she posted.

Mzansi celebs and their followers took to their comments section to share their thoughts on their love.

Pearl Modiadie said:

"A love so good."

Maps Maponyane wrote:

"You both are exactly who you think you both are. Too much."

mokgadi273 commented:

"Lalelaaaaah. We are here for that Zulu luv."

amandanakani said:

"Love looks good on both of you... Santy's rents."

andile_sthole_ants_ commented:

"Love lives here."

tebogomonash said:

"Mama Zee looks amazing, love this."

timz903 added:

"My favourite people."

