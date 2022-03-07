DBN Gogo and her man Focalistic took a romantic trip to France recently and both their fans and celeb friends are for their romance

The Amapiano stars went sight-seeing during their night walk in Paris and took pics while spreading their love at the Eiffel Tower

The entertainers' friends in the entertainment space and their followers had only good things to say to their faves when they saw the pics on both their socials

DBN Gogo and Focalistic served Mzansi couple goals when they took a romantic trip to France recently. The couple, who are both Amapiano artists, shared snaps of the two of them visiting Paris' most popular tourist attraction, the Eiffel Tower.

DBN Gogo and Focalistic took a romantic trip to France. Image: @dbngogo, @focalistic

Source: Instagram

Focalistic performed at a sold-out show in the city and his bae was there to support him. They went took a night walk and went sight-seeing before Focalistic did his thing on stage.

Taking to Instagram, DBN Gogo shared 10 pics thy took during their romantic getaway. The popular Amapiano DJ captioned her post:

"From Paris, with Love," reports TshisaLIVE.

The two stars' celeb friends and fans took to Gogo's comment section to share their views on their love.

DBN Gogo and Focalistic put dating rumours to bed in video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the cat is out of the bag, and Mzansi is pleasantly surprised by the newest revelation to come from Celebville. If there were ever questions about Amapiano DJ DBN Gogo and rapper Focalistic's relationship status, the two have served up the answer in the most surprising way possible.

The big reveal came a day after the curtain closed on Valentine's Day, courtesy of a short video clip the Dakiwe hitmaker posted on social media. While there were plenty of gifts, including a teddy bear, sumptuous treats and designer brands sent her way ahead of V Day, it was anybody's guess who they were from.

But after her latest tweet, the love parade is there for everyone to see. The video shows off more gifts in what appears to be a hotel room. Rose petals are strewn across the bed and in the midst of it all, Focalistic is seen preparing a bottle of bubbles for them to tuck into before the clip ends.

