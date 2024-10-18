Baylen Levine: Age, height, real name, net worth, family, full bio

Youth is one of the most talked about attractions for the new generation of content creators. Baylen Levine, like others, has quickly become one of the famous personalities on YouTube, thanks to his contagious energy, hilarious stunts, and happy content. Nowadays, details of Baylen Levine's age, among other facts about him, have interested millions.

Content creator Baylen Levine. Photo: @baylenlevine on Facebook (modified by author)

Baylen Levine is an internet star who has gained millions of followers across various social media platforms. He has also gained an elevated financial status, leading to new curiosity about his private life, profession, and family background. The first fun fact about him is that the name he currently goes by is a pseudonym.

Profile summary

Full name Ben Dover Nickname Baylen Levine Gender Male Date of birth 30 October 2000 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth United States of America Current residence Jacksonville, Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'0" (183 cm) Weight 136 lbs (62 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Adam Levine Siblings Lilah Levine (sister) Marital status Single College University of Florida Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1.1 million - $5.5 million Social media Facebook TikTok YouTube Instagram

What is Baylen Levine's age?

He is 24 years old. The YouTube content creator was born on 30 October 2000. However, contrary to what people his age are known for, he has been preaching against the use of vape and other similar proclivities. During a YouTube challenge, he said:

We are trying to break J Gold Zen addiction…This is the new vape, right? I saw it in the news that vaping is down 90% with teens. Listen, I am not trying to blow my own horn, but we definitely had an impact on that, I can't lie. We have been repping fee vape mer for five years, and just so happens within the past five years vape has gone down.

Facts about Baylen Levine. Photo: @baylenlevine on Facebook (modified by author)

Baylen Levine's background and family

Little is known about the content creator's background, but it is verified that Baylen Levine's real name is Ben Dover. The inspiration behind the pseudonym remains a mystery.

Baylen Levine's family maintains a close-knit affair, and some of his family members, including his much younger sister, Lilah, appear on his social media platforms.

Interestingly, the content creator appreciates how his parents raised him. Baylen Levine's dad, Adam, and his mother provided a nurturing environment that allowed him to explore his creative side. He credits them with instilling values such as kindness and respect for others, which are reflected in his "no cursing" rule on his channel.

In December 2021, he gifted his mother a Tesla car during Christmas. Sharing the good news in an Instagram post, he said:

Bought my Mom a Tesla for Christmas... She took care of me growing up, now I’m going to take care of her.

Where is Baylen Levine from?

He was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, United States of America. He attended high school in the community before attending the University of Florida, where he obtained a Diploma.

Baylen Levine in his newly-acquired home. Photo: @baylenlevine on Instagram (modified by author)

Where does Baylen Levine live?

He resides in the United States of America, where he now owns two houses. As published on his Facebook page, he got his first at age 20 and recently shared an Instagram post where he thanked his followers and showed them his new house, a second one, in Georgia. He said:

Just bought my second house, this time in Georgia. Honestly I’m at a loss for words. Being able to wake up every day and do what I love is something I’ll never take for granted. You all have changed my life so much. I’m so excited for the next era of videos in this house, all the guys are moving in. I love you all… it’s us.

Baylen Levine's YouTube

A YouTube Fandom article stated that Baylen Levine began operating his YouTube channel in 2017 but started gaining traction and subscribers in 2018 with his unusual vlogs and pranks. His videos are nothing extreme to warrant the viewer's discretion and are a good watch for families with kids.

As of 2024, his channel has amassed close to five million subscribers, and his close to 300 videos have garnered over 846 million views. He often creates his content around lighthearted humour, a feel-good vibe, and a large dose of recurring kindness and anti-bullying campaigns.

Some of his most watched videos are Farting on People Prank! and I Love Being Immature.

Baylen Levine's girlfriend

The content creator has not officially stated that he is dating anyone. However, he recently shared a lovey-dovey post on Instagram featuring a lady he referred to as Bunny with this caption:

Happy birthday Bunny I love you so much.

Baylen Levine and his supposed girlfriend, Bunny. Photo: @baylenlevine on Instagram (modified by author)

How tall is Baylen Levine?

Baylen Levine's height is around six feet. He weighs about 62 kilograms and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Baylen Levine's net worth

According to Sportskeeda and EastroHelp, the content creator is worth between $1.1 million and $5.5 million. This financial asset comes from his earnings on YouTube.

He earns there through ad revenue and sponsorship deals. Levine also owns a merchandise line that sells items like shirts and hoodies with his branding.

Baylen Levine's age does not affect the kind of content he produces—at least, that is what he says. His ability to create relatable content inspired by consistent humour has helped him secure his place in the community of YouTube pranksters.

