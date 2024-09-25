Sketch's net worth today: How rich is the famous YouTuber?

Making money online has become an increasingly hot topic in the global economy. Some individuals have made a name online and bettered their financial prowess. One of the most apparent examples is Sketch's net worth today, over a million dollars. But how did he achieve this feat?

YouTuber Sketch. Photo: @elijahbest_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sketch is a well-known YouTuber in the gaming community who has gained significant followership for his family-friendly and entertaining content. He majors in Roblox and has become a legend among younger audiences with his enthusiastic personality and humorous gameplay commentary.

Profile summary

Full name Elijah Peter Best Nickname Sketch Gender Male Date of birth 29 April 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence Massachusetts, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings Twin brother, Ethan Best (YouTuber known as Bandi) Profession YouTuber, gamer Net worth $4 million Social media YouTube, X (Twitter)

What is Sketch's net worth?

According to Net Worth Spot, the streamer's net worth is reportedly $4 million. How did he make his riches?

YouTube career

Sketch reportedly began his rise to fame in 2016 when he developed his first YouTube channel. He uploaded gameplay videos with humorous and quick-witted commentary. His YouTube channel has over five million subscribers.

The content mainly revolves around Roblox, a multiplayer online game. Since he joined the streaming platform on 4 September 2016, he has posted 2,042 videos with over two billion views.

The famous YouTuber faced a backlash from fans at some point when they accused him of attempting to replace Dennis, one of the SubZeroExtabyte Games crew. But he replied in a YouTube video by saying:

I'm not replacing Dennis. A lot of you guys think that I'm replacing Dennis and I'm not. You're saying mean things in the comments about me and I don't like it. It's not; I'm not a mean person I've never been a mean person. I'm not going to say those things back. I'm not. I would not repeat them at this time but just know I'm not replacing anybody.

Sketch's distinct feature is his collaboration with his twin brother, Ethan, a YouTuber, whose online alias is Bandi. Bandi used to be Sketch's content editor before starting his own YouTube page.

Facts about Sketch. Photo: @elijahbest_ (modified by author)

Source: Original

Does Sketch have a second channel?

His main channel is Sketch. But an interesting thing about him is that his mixture of gameplay and character reverberated among viewers. Sketch's YouTube channel experienced rapid growth in its early phases.

Other sources of income

Like most streamers, revenue allegedly comes from brand partnerships, possible donations, subscriptions on platforms, and paid promotions on social media. Merch revenues and collaborations with other creatives across various media have also impacted streamer Sketch's net worth.

How much money does Sketch make?

Discussing YouTuber Sketch's salary is tricky because his income is generated from various sources, resulting in fluctuating wages. A general estimation of his earnings based on YouTube ad revenue will be calculated from how much YouTube pays its creators for every 1000 views.

According to IFTTT, as of 2024, the platform pays between $10 and $7 for every 1,000 views, depending on audience demographics and advertiser demand. With 2,275,635,204 views, Sketch's estimated earnings on YouTube are between $22.7 million and $68.3 million.

The figures are, however, subjective because YouTube's rates per view have been reviewed over the years.

Sketch's real name

Although popularly known by his online alias, Sketch, the gamer's birth name is Elijah Peter Best. According to his YouTube Fandom, he created the Sketch pseudonym at the beginning of his YouTube career.

Sketch's birth name is Elijah Peter Best. Photo: @elijahbest_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He cultivated a unique brand that lets him maintain privacy while connecting with the target audience.

How old is YouTuber Sketch?

Elijah Peter Best is 26 years old as of 2024. He was born on 29 April 1998 in Massachusetts, United States of America.

Frequently asked questions

Sketch has become an online legend among millions of gamers in the Roblox community. This has led to a myriad of questions and answers about his finances.

How much is Sketch worth? He is reportedly worth between $1 million and $3 million.

He is reportedly worth between $1 million and $3 million. How did Sketch get famous? He is renowned for his gaming content on YouTube, described as entertaining and engaging.

He is renowned for his gaming content on YouTube, described as entertaining and engaging. Who is the most-paid YouTuber? MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) holds this title with an annual salary of around $54 million.

MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) holds this title with an annual salary of around $54 million. How much do you get paid per 1,000 views on YouTube? YouTubers earn between $10 and $30 for every 1,000 views. This may, however, be lower or higher in some situations.

Sketch's net worth is in the millions today, but it was not a smooth road to this pedestal. He went from a teenager trying to find his way online to becoming a legendary figure among game lovers.

READ ALSO: Dame Dash's net worth today: Is the music mogul rich or broke?

As published on Briefly, Dame Dash is an American entrepreneur, record label executive, film and music producer, director, and actor. At his peak, he was a co-partner with billionaire artist Jay-Z.

But how did he move from being one of the industry's biggest names to declaring bankruptcy in 2019, describing himself as "proud broke?" The post discusses Dame Dash's net worth and financial status.

Source: Briefly News