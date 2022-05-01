Who is the richest gamer in the world in 2022 and their net worth? Top 10 list

For the past few decades, with the evolution of the internet, there has been a rise in different opportunities. Who would have thought anyone could make a career by playing video games and earning from it? Some of these gaming sensations have even made millions of dollars from the profession. So, who is the richest gamer in the world in 2022? Here is the top 10 list.

Top gaming sensations, Ninja, PewDiePie and Markiplier.



What do gamers do exactly? They are proactive hobbyists who play interactive games, especially video games, tabletop role-playing games, and skill-based card games, and play for usually long periods.

How do gamers make money?

There are five primary sources of income for professional gamers: prize money, which they earn after winning a tournament, salaries, sponsorships, live-streaming, and video-on-demand content.

Who is the wealthiest gamer in 2022?

Most gaming sensations showcase their skills on platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. They use their talents to keep their fans entertained, and the more fans you have, the higher you earn from the live. These are the ten richest professional gamers right now.

1. Tyler Blevins (Ninja) $40 million

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins



Who is the highest-paid gamer? Better known as Ninja, Tyler Blevins is an American Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and professional gaming sensation.

Blevins began streaming by participating in several esports teams in competitive play for Halo 3 and gradually picked up fame when he started playing Fortnite Battle Royale in late 2017. He has made about $40 million, making him one of the wealthiest professional video gamers.

2. Felix Kjellberg (PewDiePie) $40 million

PewDiePie



Who is the richest Youtuber gamer? Felix, better known by his YouTube handle PewDiePie, is a Swedish YouTuber and gaming sensation best known for his Let's Play videos and comic videos and shows. Kjellberg has become one of the most well-known online celebrities and content providers thanks to his popularity on YouTube and widespread media coverage. He has a net worth of $40 million.

3. Mark Fischbach (Markiplier) $35 million

Mark Edward Fischbach aka Markiplier



Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, is an American YouTuber. Originally from Honolulu, Hawaii, he began his career in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is currently based in Los Angeles, California. As of this writing, his YouTube channel has over 30 million followers and 17 billion views. In addition, his YouTube channel is in the top 100 most subscribed and he is worth $35 million.

4. Daniel Middleton (DanTDM) $35 million

Daniel Middleton aka DanTDM



Daniel Middleton, better known online as DanTDM, is one of the best gamers in the world in 2022. He is a YouTuber from the United Kingdom who is recognized for his video game commentary. Many video games, such as Minecraft, Roblox, and Pokémon, have been featured on his internet video channels.

5. Evan Fong (VanossGaming) $25 million

Evan Fong



Fong, also known as VanossGaming on the internet, is a DJ, music producer, and internet celebrity from Canada. He makes montage-style movies of himself and other developers playing video games like Grand Theft Auto V and Garry's Mod on YouTube.

6. Preston Blaine Arsement $20 million

Preston Arsement



Arsement is an American YouTube personality who has a net worth of $20 million. Preston has risen to become one of the highest-paid social media figures globally, owing to his Minecraft and video game content. He runs Minecraft servers that people pay to utilize. Users can also buy virtual products in-game.

7. Michael Grzesiek (Shroud) $20 million

Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek



Michael Grzesiek, better known as Shroud, is a Canadian streamer, YouTuber and professional gaming sensation. He became famous for playing a first-person shooter and battle royale games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Apex Legends, Escape from Tarkov and Valorant.

8. Seán McLoughlin (Jacksepticeye) $16 million

Jacksepticeye



McLoughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye, is an Irish YouTuber known for his vlogs and comedic Let's Play series. As of April 2022, his YouTube channel has over 15.1 billion views and 28.2 million subscribers and is the most-subscribed Irish channel. Before becoming immensely popular on YouTube, he was in the Raised to the Ground band. He is worth $16 million.

9. Timothy John Betar (TimTheTatman) $10 million

Timothy John Betar, better known as TimTheTatman, is an American YouTube-exclusive streamer and internet personality.



Timothy John Betar, better known as TimTheTatman, is an American YouTube-exclusive streamer and internet personality. Betar began streaming on Twitch in 2012 and has since garnered a following of over 7 million people. The variety channel attracts thousands of people each day by broadcasting games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, Fortnite, and World of Warcraft.

10. Johan Sundstein (N0tail) $6.9 million

Johan "n0tail" Sundstein



Who was the most paid gamer in 2021? Sunstein, better known as N0tail, is a Danish professional Dota 2 player for OG. As a member of OG, he has played in four iterations of The International, winning in 2018 and 2019, and has also won four Major championships.

N0tail has earned nearly $7 million in 2021, making him not just one of the top earners but one of the game's veterans.

Like most professions, to become the richest gamer takes a lot of skill and talent. All of them have put in the time and effort to perfect their prowess.

