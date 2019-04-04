If there is any country that is characterised by its economic value, cultural heritage and referred to as the home of entertainment, then South Africa is one of them. In the area of entertainment, talk about some of the best actors and actresses in the world. Also, the country is home to some of the most talented ones. Moreover, in the area of beauty, there are lots of sexy and hot women in the country that merit the list. Therefore, in this article, we share with you some of the sexiest women that slay it all at any time.

Photo: canva.com

You most likely would have seen their faces on big screens across the country because of the attention that they command and the bundle of talents that they have come to be identified with. The way they smile, the tone of their skins, perfect curves and other physical attributes that they possess have even made most men adore and desire them as their dream babes.

The sexiest woman alive

Here are women whose beauty have not only been much-spoken about locally but also universally. So, check ten out of these hot women below.

1. Lerato Kganyago

The South African model and socialite who also dubs as a TV presenter was born in Soweto, South Africa on the 22nd of July, 1982. She is best known as the host of The LKG Show which airs on Soweto TV as well as The Link, a lifestyle magazine show that airs on SABC1. She was crowned as Miss Jam Alley during a beauty pageant in which she participated in 2002 and also as Miss Soweto in 2005 during the Miss City Press contests.

Image: twitter.com, @leratokganyago

2. Bonang Matheba

As the first South African celebrity who would launch an online reality show known as B*Dazzled and the first black woman who would feature in numerous magazines, Bonang Dorothy Matheba was born on the 25th of June, 1987. She is a television presenter, producer, philanthropist and radio personality who was born in Mahikeng, North West. Most people know her for her extravagant presentation skills. Also, she has been celebrated to be the first international ambassador that cosmetic brand Revlon would have outside the United States.

Image: twitter.com, @bonang_m

3. Boitumelo Thulo

Professionally known as Boity, Boitumelo Thulo is a television personality, model, rapper, actress who was born on the 28th of April, 1990 and raised in Potchefstroom, North West. Her face became one that many people desire to see on stage after she co-hosted The Media Career Guide Show, an SABC 1 educational series. She also collaborated for a jean collection with Sissy-Boy. The event was predicted as focusing on "being sexy and celebrating curves". The first starring role that she played was in the drama series "Rockville".

Image: twitter.com, @Boity_Thulo

Hottest actresses in South Africa

Check out these beautiful acting celebrities whose faces and appearances stand men at attention.

4. Gugu Mbatha

She is not just an actress but also a gorgeous and charming lady that many South Africans are always happy to watch acting. Born to Patrick Mbatha, who is a doctor in South Africa, Gugu spent most of her life with her British mother. As an English actress, she has played some roles in several movies including Black Mirror where she acted as Kelly, Belle where she played the role of Dido Elizabeth Belle, and in Beyond the Lights where she performed the role of Noni Jean.

Image: pinterest.com, @GQ Magazine

5. Gail Nkoane Mabalane

If you watched the South African television series "The Wild", then, you should be familiar with her face. The South African model, singer, actress and media socialite Gail Mabalane was born on the 27th of December, 1984 in Kimberley town, Northern Cape in South Africa. At an early stage of her life, she started to register her presence in shows like the pageant, "Miss Tinkerbell" and the 6th Season of South Africa's Idols where she made it to the top 10. She also starred in Generations: The Legacy, a South African TV soapie. You will love to see the mother of two act always.

Image: twitter.com, @GailMabalane

6. Minnie Dlamini

South Africa's TV and showbiz Minenhle Jones, who is best known as Minnie, was born on the 7th of July, 1990 to Jabulani and Queen Dlamini in the city of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province. After presenting for LIVE while in the University of Cape Town, she also covered "Youth Day" and "World Cup celebrations" shows. She is locally and internationally known for co-hosting several award ceremonies, part of which include the PSL Awards, Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in 2016 and the South African Film and Television Awards.

Image: twitter.com, @MinnieDlamini

Who is the most attractive person in the world?

Amongst the sexiest women in the world are South African babes. Their beauties are not just appreciated in their home country, but they have also gotten international attention. Below are some of the sexiest woman alive list. Meeting them will prove to you that South Africans are never behind in beauty contests.

7. Lorna Maseko

Lorna Maseko is one of Africa's budding celebrities whose face you would always want to take a second glance at. An emcee, presenter, choreographer, and ballet dancer, Lorna is from humble beginnings but then, with perseverance, tenacity and passion for making a difference in her generation, she has grown to become one of South Africa's celebrities. She was born on the 3rd of July 1983 and also grew up in Alexandra township in Johannesburg. Her beauty is second-to-none and would instantly sweep anyone off feet if care is not taken.

Image: twitter.com, @TeamLornaMaseko

8. Terry Pheto

She is black, beautiful, intelligent, exciting and gorgeous actress whom people know best for the leading role that she played in the Oscar-winning feature film Tsotsi that was released in 2005. In the movie, Terry Pheto starred as Miriam. Other movies where the 1981 born Soweto-raised Pheto's appearance had been felt include Catch a Fire (2006), How to Steal 2 Million (2012) and Goodbye Bafana (2007). After she was named as the new face of L'Oréal in 2008, she has since featured in several magazines like Y-Magazine, Drum, Marie Claire and Vanity Fair.

Image: twitter.com, @TerryPheto

9. Pearl Thusi

The South African radio personality, actress, model and television host Sithembile Xola Pearl Thusi became much-celebrated after she appeared in The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency. It is a comedy-drama series by BBC/HBO wherein she portrayed herself as Patricia Kopong. She has also starred in Catching Feelings, Quantico and a host of others. Importantly, in the MTV Base's Behind the Story season 3, Thusi also ended up as the new host in 2018. The tone of her voice and her body shape are part of what has made her much-desired by many of her fans.

Image: twitter.com, @PearlThusi

10. Nandi Madida

The intriguing singer, actress, and television presenter Nandi Madida (formerly known as Nandi Mngoma) became a celebrity after she released her single Tonight in 2011. She also had her debut album Nandi in 2012, which further established her fame, and then, her first music video Goodtimes landed in February 2013. Born on 20th of March, 1988 in Maphumulo, Nandi grew up in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province from where she took the lead ballerina in ballet while she was four years old. Together with her muso husband, Zakes Bantwini, they keep rocking everywhere.

Image: twitter.com, @Nandi_Madida

The truth is we could keep mentioning a lot of them but we hope that these few sexiest women mentioned so far are proofs of the endowment of God's beauty on South African women.

