Where are Lorenzen Wright's children with Sherra Wright today?

Lorenzen Wright was an American professional basketball player whose life was short-lived. He made headlines in 2010 after the news of his gruesome murder were publicised. A few years later, it came to light that the mother of his children, Sherra Wright Robison, was guilty of orchestrating his murder. Do you know who are Lorenzen Wright's children?

He had seven children. However, one of them, Sierra Wright, lost her life to the sudden infant death syndrome. Lorenzen's six remaining children were cared for by the older siblings since their mother went to jail after being found guilty of murdering their father. Despite this tragedy, the children are doing well for themselves.

Lorenzen's profile summary

Full name Lorenzen Vern-Gagne Wright Gender Male Date of birth 4 November 1975 Place of birth Oxford, Mississippi, USA Date of death 19 July 2010 Place of death Memphis, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 6 feet 11 inches Weight in kilograms 116 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Occupation Former professional basketball player

Lorenzen Wright's kids

Lorenzen had seven children with his ex-wife Sherra Wright-Robinson, who were not fortunate to have him around for a long time due to an early death. His children have grown up and are keeping Lorenzen's legacy well.

Lorenzen Wright Jr

Lorenzen Wright Jr., his first child, was born on 11 April 1995. He took after his father's love for sports and started playing basketball at Robert Morris University, where he obtained his organisational leadership qualification.

He has, however, taken a different career direction and is now a basketball coach and fitness expert.

Loren Wright

His daughter was born on 2 April 1997 in the United States of America. She is a qualified nurse and currently works at California Highlands Addiction Treatment. Of all his daughters, Loren Wright is the eldest.

Lamar and Shamar Wright

Following the birth of Loren, Lorenzen and his ex-wife Sherra were blessed with twin sons who have followed in their late father's career footsteps. They both played for the Cougars at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Their exact date of birth is unknown, but it is believed they were born in 2000.

Sierra Wright

Sierra Wright's siblings lost their little sister when she was eleven months old after being found unresponsive in her crib. Sierra's cause of death is said to have been sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

To honour her memory, Sherra established the Sierra Simone Wright Scholarship Fund, a funding programme that gives financial assistance to deserving students who do not have the means to attend college in Memphis.

Lawson and Sofia

Lawson and Sofia are Lorenzen's youngest children and were born in 2007. Of the two, Lawson prefers staying off social media, unlike his sister Sofia, who has a social media presence. After their mother was imprisoned, Loren stepped in to play a motherly role for her little sister and has since been staying with her in California.

Children of Sherra Wright Robinson

Sherra had seven children with his late ex-husband Lorenzen and lost one of her daughters when she was only eleven months old. She moved to California with her six children and stayed with them until she was arrested for having a hand in the death of her children's father.

Although she admitted to this crime, her children supported her. She was handed a 30-year sentence and will only qualify for parole once she has served 30% of her initial sentence.

What are the relevant details of Lorenzen Wright's background?

Born on 4 November 1975 in Memphis, Oxford, Lorenzen Wright attended Memphis High School, where he honed his love for basketball.

During his stay in Memphis, he played at all levels: high school, collegiate and professional. He was married to his teenage sweetheart, Sherra Wright Robison.

Who is Sherra Wright married to now?

Sherra married a Shelby County Sheriff deputy, Reginald A. Robinson Sr, after the death of her children's father, Lorenzen Wright. However, it is unclear if the two are still married, provided she was found guilty of murdering Lorenzen.

Lorenzen Wright's children have grown up, and some have followed in his career footsteps with their love for sports. Unfortunately, their father is not alive to see them blossom into the beacons of light he wished them to be.

