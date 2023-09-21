Who is Timothée Chalamet’s sister, Pauline Chalamet?

Pauline Chalamet is an American-French actress, writer and director. She is best known for starring in After Dark and The King of Staten Island. In addition, the on-screen star is a celebrity sibling widely recognized as Timothée Chalamet’s sister. A renowned actor, Timothée has received various accolades, including two Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Timothée and Pauline Chalamet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California.

Are Pauline and Timothée Chalamet close? The duo shares a close sibling bond despite their hectic lifestyles. Discover interesting details about the super-talented siblings.

Pauline Chalamet’s profile summary and bio

Full name Pauline Hope Chalamet Nickname Pauline Gender Female Date of birth 25 January 1992 Age 31 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American-French Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Bard College Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body measurements in inches 34-26-39 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Marc Chalamet and Nicole Flender Siblings Timothée Chalamet Profession Actress, writer, director and producer Years active 1999-present Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is Pauline Chalamet?

Pauline Chalamet at The Creative Coalition's Humanitarian Awards Benefit Luncheon held at the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

Pauline Hope Chalamet (aged 31 as of 2023) was born on 25 January 1992 in New York City, USA. Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, is half Russian Jewish and half Austrian Jewish.

Nicole is a real estate broker at The Corcoran Group and a former Broadway dancer. Conversely, her French father, Marc Chalamet, is an editor for UNICEF and a former New York correspondent for Le Parisien.

Hope attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, majoring in drama and graduating in 2010. She later proceeded to Bard College and double majored in theatre and political science, graduating in 2014.

Professional career

Timothée Chalamet’s sister, Pauline started acting as a child, starring in One Life to Live in 1999. Some of her other acting credits include:

Royal Pains (2009)

(2009) Les Engagés (2021)

(2021) Adulting (2021)

(2021) The Appraisal (2023)

(2023) Lemon Tree (2023)

(2023) What Doesn’t Float (2023)

Pauline Chalamet at the Max Mara in Partnership With W Magazine Future Award celebration.

She has won Independent Shorts, Milan Gold, Chicago Indie Film and New York Indie Shorts Awards for her natural talent.

How much is Pauline Chalamet’s net worth?

Various sources pen Pauline’s net worth at $5 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her career in the entertainment industry.

Pauline Chalamet’s profiles

The celebrity sibling is active on social media. She has 358k Instagram followers and 2.4k followers on Facebook as of 16 September 2023.

Who is Timothée Chalamet?

Timothée Chalamet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts.

Timothée (aged 28 years as of 2023) was born on 27 December 1995 in New York City, USA. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. With a career spanning over a decade, Timothée Chalamet has starred in numerous films and TV shows. They include:

Film Year Law & Order 2009 Royal Pains 2012 Interstellar 2014 One & Two 2015 Love the Coopers 2015 Miss Stevens 2016 Lady Bird 2017 Hostiles 2017 Call Me by Your Name 2017 Beautiful Boy 2018 The King 2019 Little Women 2019 Dune 2021 Entergalactic 2022 Bones and All 2022

Timothée Chalamet’s net worth

Timothée and Pauline Chalamet share a close sibling bond.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chalamet has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of 2023. His primary source of income is his successful acting career.

Pauline Chalamet, Timothée Chalamet’s sister, has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Often being sighted supporting one another at premieres, the siblings are taking over Hollywood.

