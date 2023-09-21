Who is Timothée Chalamet’s sister, Pauline Chalamet?
Pauline Chalamet is an American-French actress, writer and director. She is best known for starring in After Dark and The King of Staten Island. In addition, the on-screen star is a celebrity sibling widely recognized as Timothée Chalamet’s sister. A renowned actor, Timothée has received various accolades, including two Golden Globe Awards nominations.
Are Pauline and Timothée Chalamet close? The duo shares a close sibling bond despite their hectic lifestyles. Discover interesting details about the super-talented siblings.
Pauline Chalamet’s profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Pauline Hope Chalamet
|Nickname
|Pauline
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|25 January 1992
|Age
|31 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Birthplace
|New York City, USA
|Nationality
|American-French
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Bard College
|Height in feet
|5’5’’
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Body measurements in inches
|34-26-39
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Marc Chalamet and Nicole Flender
|Siblings
|Timothée Chalamet
|Profession
|Actress, writer, director and producer
|Years active
|1999-present
|Net worth
|$5 million
|Social media
|Instagram Facebook
How old is Pauline Chalamet?
Pauline Hope Chalamet (aged 31 as of 2023) was born on 25 January 1992 in New York City, USA. Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, is half Russian Jewish and half Austrian Jewish.
Nicole is a real estate broker at The Corcoran Group and a former Broadway dancer. Conversely, her French father, Marc Chalamet, is an editor for UNICEF and a former New York correspondent for Le Parisien.
Hope attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, majoring in drama and graduating in 2010. She later proceeded to Bard College and double majored in theatre and political science, graduating in 2014.
Professional career
Timothée Chalamet’s sister, Pauline started acting as a child, starring in One Life to Live in 1999. Some of her other acting credits include:
- Royal Pains (2009)
- Les Engagés (2021)
- Adulting (2021)
- The Appraisal (2023)
- Lemon Tree (2023)
- What Doesn’t Float (2023)
She has won Independent Shorts, Milan Gold, Chicago Indie Film and New York Indie Shorts Awards for her natural talent.
How much is Pauline Chalamet’s net worth?
Various sources pen Pauline’s net worth at $5 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her career in the entertainment industry.
Pauline Chalamet’s profiles
The celebrity sibling is active on social media. She has 358k Instagram followers and 2.4k followers on Facebook as of 16 September 2023.
Who is Timothée Chalamet?
Timothée (aged 28 years as of 2023) was born on 27 December 1995 in New York City, USA. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. With a career spanning over a decade, Timothée Chalamet has starred in numerous films and TV shows. They include:
|Film
|Year
|Law & Order
|2009
|Royal Pains
|2012
|Interstellar
|2014
|One & Two
|2015
|Love the Coopers
|2015
|Miss Stevens
|2016
|Lady Bird
|2017
|Hostiles
|2017
|Call Me by Your Name
|2017
|Beautiful Boy
|2018
|The King
|2019
|Little Women
|2019
|Dune
|2021
|Entergalactic
|2022
|Bones and All
|2022
Timothée Chalamet’s net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chalamet has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of 2023. His primary source of income is his successful acting career.
Pauline Chalamet, Timothée Chalamet’s sister, has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Often being sighted supporting one another at premieres, the siblings are taking over Hollywood.
