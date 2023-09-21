Global site navigation

Who is Timothée Chalamet’s sister, Pauline Chalamet?
Celebrity biographies

Who is Timothée Chalamet’s sister, Pauline Chalamet?

by  Ruth Gitonga

Pauline Chalamet is an American-French actress, writer and director. She is best known for starring in After Dark and The King of Staten Island. In addition, the on-screen star is a celebrity sibling widely recognized as Timothée Chalamet’s sister. A renowned actor, Timothée has received various accolades, including two Golden Globe Awards nominations.

How old is Pauline Chalamet?
Timothée and Pauline Chalamet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian
Source: UGC

Are Pauline and Timothée Chalamet close? The duo shares a close sibling bond despite their hectic lifestyles. Discover interesting details about the super-talented siblings.

Pauline Chalamet’s profile summary and bio

Full namePauline Hope Chalamet
NicknamePauline
GenderFemale
Date of birth25 January 1992
Age31 years old (2023)
Zodiac signAquarius
BirthplaceNew York City, USA
NationalityAmerican-French
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
Alma materBard College
Height in feet5’5’’
Height in centimetres165
Weight in kilograms55
Weight in pounds121
Body measurements in inches34-26-39
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
SexualityStraight
Marital statusSingle
ParentsMarc Chalamet and Nicole Flender
SiblingsTimothée Chalamet
ProfessionActress, writer, director and producer
Years active1999-present
Net worth$5 million
Social mediaInstagram Facebook

Read also

Is Timothée Chalamet gay? Everything about the American actor

How old is Pauline Chalamet?

Pauline Chalamet’s net worth
Pauline Chalamet at The Creative Coalition's Humanitarian Awards Benefit Luncheon held at the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden
Source: UGC

Pauline Hope Chalamet (aged 31 as of 2023) was born on 25 January 1992 in New York City, USA. Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, is half Russian Jewish and half Austrian Jewish.

Nicole is a real estate broker at The Corcoran Group and a former Broadway dancer. Conversely, her French father, Marc Chalamet, is an editor for UNICEF and a former New York correspondent for Le Parisien.

Hope attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, majoring in drama and graduating in 2010. She later proceeded to Bard College and double majored in theatre and political science, graduating in 2014.

Professional career

Timothée Chalamet’s sister, Pauline started acting as a child, starring in One Life to Live in 1999. Some of her other acting credits include:

  • Royal Pains (2009)
  • Les Engagés (2021)
  • Adulting (2021)
  • The Appraisal (2023)
  • Lemon Tree (2023)
  • What Doesn’t Float (2023)

Read also

Who is Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green dating? All about the American actor

How old is Pauline Chalamet?
Pauline Chalamet at the Max Mara in Partnership With W Magazine Future Award celebration. Photo: Mark Von Holden
Source: UGC

She has won Independent Shorts, Milan Gold, Chicago Indie Film and New York Indie Shorts Awards for her natural talent.

How much is Pauline Chalamet’s net worth?

Various sources pen Pauline’s net worth at $5 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her career in the entertainment industry.

Pauline Chalamet’s profiles

The celebrity sibling is active on social media. She has 358k Instagram followers and 2.4k followers on Facebook as of 16 September 2023.

Who is Timothée Chalamet?

Pauline Chalamet’s profiles
Timothée Chalamet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts. Photo: David Crotty
Source: UGC

Timothée (aged 28 years as of 2023) was born on 27 December 1995 in New York City, USA. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. With a career spanning over a decade, Timothée Chalamet has starred in numerous films and TV shows. They include:

Film Year
Law & Order2009
Royal Pains2012
Interstellar 2014
One & Two2015
Love the Coopers2015
Miss Stevens 2016
Lady Bird 2017
Hostiles2017
Call Me by Your Name 2017
Beautiful Boy2018
The King2019
Little Women2019
Dune 2021
Entergalactic 2022
Bones and All 2022

Read also

The personal life of Timothée Chalamet's parents: Everything we know

Timothée Chalamet’s net worth

What age is Timothée Chalamet?
Timothée and Pauline Chalamet share a close sibling bond. Photo: Lyvans Boolaky, Arturo Holmes via Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chalamet has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of 2023. His primary source of income is his successful acting career.

Pauline Chalamet, Timothée Chalamet’s sister, has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Often being sighted supporting one another at premieres, the siblings are taking over Hollywood.

READ ALSO: Drew Starkey's biography: Age, relationship, real name, movies, profiles, net worth

Briefly published lesser-known facts about Drew Starkey, a renowned American on-screen star. He is famously known for starring in The Terminal List, Ozark and The Resident.

Drew Starkey's international recognition came in 2020 after appearing in the highly successful Netflix series Outer Banks. Since then, he has appeared in several more films and TV projects.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel