The personal life of Timothée Chalamet's parents: Everything we know

Timothée Chalamet is sometimes called a 'nepo baby' because of his parents. Nicole Flender and Marc Chalamet may not have mainstream fame like their son, but they have impressive careers that have helped the young actor hone his craft and perhaps open a few doors for him.

Nicole Flender and Marc Chalamet are the parents of Dune star Timothée Chalamet. Photo: Karwai Tang and Paul Bruinooge (modified by author)

Timothée Chalamet was 22 when he received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in 2018. This made him the third youngest nominee in that category in 80 years.

Timothée Chalamet's profile and bio summary

Full name Timothée Hal Chalamet Date of birth 27 December 1995 Age 27 years old (September 2023) Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Hell's Kitchen, New York, United States of America Current residence Beverly Hills, California, United States of America Nationality American-French Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed Height 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Eye colour Green Hair colour Brown Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Children None Parents Nicole Flender Marc Chalamet Siblings Pauline Hope Chalamet Alma mater New York University Profession Actor Social media Instagram

How old is Timothée Chalamet?

Actor Timothée Chalamet (age 27 years as of September 2023) was born on 27 December 1995 in Hell's Kitchen, New York, USA.

Timothée Chalamet's family

Timothée's parents are Nicole and Marc, and he has one older sibling, Pauline, who is an actress. She portrays Kimberly in the HBO Max original comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Pauline at the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Max's The Sex Lives Of College Girls. Photo: Leon Bennett

Where are Timothée Chalamet's parents from?

The Call Me by Your Name star's mother is from the Upper West Side of New York and is of Russian Jewish and Austrian Jewish descent. His dad is from Nîmes, France, and has French and English ancestry.

What do Timothée Chalamet's parents do?

As per reports, the mother of Tim, Nicole Flender, majored in dance at the LaGuardia Performing Arts High School, more notably known as the Fame School, and later joined the New York Ballet Company. She performed in Broadway musicals like Fiddler on the Roof and Hello Dolly.

Nicole Flender with her son at the 90th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

After joining Yale to study French literature, the New York native got her Master's degree and moved to Paris to teach English as a second language. Timothée Chalamet's mom is now a real estate agent at the Corcoran Group.

Marc, Timothée Chalamet's father, is a journalist who started his career at the Associated Press in Paris before being transferred to the New York City headquarters.

Per reports, he founded News of America in 1987, a news agency which specialised in the coverage of the USA for French-language press. For 13 years, he acted as the founder and managing editor of the agency.

In 2000, the journalist joined UNICEF as a writer and editor of the French language documents published at the headquarters. After 15 years, he joined the UN as a freelancing writer, editor, and translator. He still works for the global organisation as of 2023.

Since August 2019, Marc Chalamet has been the New York correspondent for Le Parisien, a French newspaper, reporting on USA news, sports, lifestyle, crime, and politics.

Why is Timothée Chalamet so famous?

The 27-year-old's big break came in 2017 when he starred in Call Me by Your Name, the movie adaptation of André Aciman's 2007 novel. His performance received rave reviews and earned him a nomination for the 2018 Academy Award for Best Actor.

The star was 22 when he was nominated for an Academy Award for portraying Elio in Call Me by Your Name. Photo: Robyn Beck

The next film he appeared in, Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, cemented his fame. His other popular film credits include Little Women, Beautiful Boy, The King, and A Rainy Day in New York.

The American-French actor's first blockbuster was Dune, released in 2021. The much-anticipated sequel is scheduled for a 2024 release, while his next project, Wonka, will be released in December 2023.

Does Timothée Chalamet speak French or Italian?

The star can speak both French and Italian. He has French citizenship and learned to speak the language as a child. The young actor learned the Italian language when he spent three months in Italy while filming Call Me by Your Name.

Who is Timothée Chalamet dating?

In the latest news, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner reportedly have a relationship. They were first linked in April 2023.

Timothée Chalamet's mom and dad, Nicole and Marc, have respective backgrounds in performing arts and news publications. Their professions are the seeds that piqued their children's interest in acting. Both have carved out their successful paths in Hollywood.

