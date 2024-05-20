LA Knight's wife: Is he married? A peek at the wrestler's love life

Shaun Edward Ricker, popularly known as LA Knight, is an American professional wrestler currently signed to WWE. He is a one-time TNA King of the Mountain, Impact Global Champion, and World Tag Team Champion. With these accomplishments, LA Knight has garnered a cult following, which is, in turn, curious about the anchor behind his success. So, who is LA Knight's wife?

LA Knight’s partner, Michelle Yavulla, gives good meaning to the famous phrase ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman.'' She has been an essential factor in his exponential growth. Although the duo has popularized their relationship, various tabloids report that they secretly exchanged vows. This article debunks rumours concerning the power couple.

LA Knight's profile summary

Who is LA Knight’s wife?

Edward has been in a relationship with fitness model Michelle Yavulla since 2018. The couple resides in Orlando, Florida, USA, and regularly shares romantic moments online.

On 23 May 2023, Yavulla took to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary. She wrote:

To my Baberjack, another year in the books and how amazing it has been. Thank you for your love, support, consistency, partnership, and craziness. Our lives are full of laughter and ridiculousness, and there is no place I would rather be (wherever that may be with you)! Two peas in a pod, two kids in a candy shop. I love you. Happy Anniversary!

This post sparked speculation that the couple had tied the knot five years after they started dating. In November of the same year, Michelle penned a heartfelt birthday message to her partner, a testament to their close romantic connection.

It is an oldie but a goodie. Happy birthday, my love. Another year in the books, and I am so sad I cannot say this to you in person. Thank you for being my rock and standing so strong for us and me. I love you.

Are LA Knight and Michelle Yavulla married?

On 8 December 2023, the wrestler commented about his secret wedding via a post on X (Twitter), sarcastically expressing that the occasion never happened.

If anybody finds pictures from the wedding, I hear I was part of it this week. I am excited to see them! I must have blacked out because I do not remember any of it. Please send.

What does Michelle Yavulla do for a living?

According to Sportskeeda, the celebrity partner is a fitness enthusiast who has participated in various female bodybuilding competitions.

In 2016, she reportedly won 5th place at the Baltimore Gladiator and 3rd place in the same competition in 2017.

LA Knight’s career

Edward made his wrestling debut on the independent circuit in 2003. Seven years later, in 2010, he joined Champion Wrestling when the promotion was affiliated with the National Wrestling Alliance.

In 2013, Ricker signed a contract with WWE to perform in its developmental NXT territory. He was released in 2014. Shaun signed with Impact World Champion a year later under the Eli Drake moniker.

He won Impact’s Feast or Fired briefcase twice. In 2021, the wrestler re-joined WWE, renaming himself LA Knight.

During this time, he won the Million Dollar Championship. Since then, he has accumulated enormous fan support because of his promo skills.

Outside of wrestling, Edward starred in Dwayne Johnson’s reality TV show The Hero and had a minor role in the 2015 episode of the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

How old is LA Knight?

The professional wrestler (aged 41 as of 2024) was born on November 11, 1982, in Hagerstown, Maryland, USA. Besides the fact that he has two older siblings, nothing much is known about LA Knight’s family. Regarding his education, Shaun graduated from North Hagerstown High School.

LA Knight’s height

LA Knight stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm). As per reports, he weighs 109 kg (240 lbs). Shaun features brown hair and eyes.

What is LA Knight’s net worth?

SportsZion estimates Ricker’s net worth to be $5 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious professional wrestling career.

During his time with NXT, Edward allegedly used to earn $150,000 annually. He also has several endorsement deals that significantly contribute to his financial portfolio.

Thanks to the wrestler's popularity, the subject of LA Knight's wife has always attracted public interest. Shaun has been dating fashion enthusiast Michelle Yavulla since 2018. Although there were rumours that the duo got married in 2023, he ridiculed the news, making it appear untrue.

