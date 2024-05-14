21 Savage's wife: Everything we know about Keyanna Joseph

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is a British-born rapper best known for the hits A Lot, Creepin’ and Runnin. Aside from his music career, the star is widely recognized for keeping details about his personal life, especially his romantic life, on a need-to-know basis. While he has been linked with several women, the star is rumoured to be off the market. So, who is 21 Savage’s wife?

21 Savage at the 2024 TIME100 Gala (L). The rapper during Leading By Example 21 Savage Basketball Camp in 2023 (R). Photo: Cindy Ord, Prince Williams via Getty Images (modified by author)

Keyanna Joseph, allegedly 21 Savage’s wife, has one of the most grounded and private lives. Therefore, scanty information exists about her personal and professional life. However, we have defied the odds to reveal lesser-known facts about the purported celebrity spouse.

21 Savage’s profile summary

Full name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph Famous as 21 Savage Gender Male Date of birth 22 October 1992 Age 31 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Plaistow, London, England Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 6' (182 cm) Weight 72 kg (159 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Keyanna Joseph (Rumoured) Children 3 Parents Heather Carmillia Joseph and Kevin Cornelius Emmons Profession Songwriter, rapper, record producer Years active 2013-present Net worth $16 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

How old is 21 Savage?

21 Savage (aged 31 as of 2024) was born on 22 October 1992 at Newham University Hospital in Plaistow, London, England.

Keyanna Joseph posing for a photo. Photo: @keyanna_nukee on Instagram (modified by author)

Savage's parents, Heather Carmillia Joseph and Kevin Cornelius Emmons, are British nationals with Caribbean origins. They separated when Abraham-Joseph was young, and he relocated at age seven with his mother to Atlanta, Georgia.

After dropping out of high school, he joined a local gang that engaged in drug trafficking, robbery and car theft. Shéyaa began rapping after his 21st birthday when he survived a shooting that killed his best friend.

Who is 21 Savage's wife?

During an October 2020 interview on the Big Facts podcast, Abraham-Joseph opened up about his relationship status after being questioned about penning songs to his ex-girlfriend, Amber Rose.

I am happily in love. I have a family. I am good.

This sparked speculation that the Good Good hitmaker is currently married. An in-depth analysis reveals that 21 Savage’s alleged wife is Keyanna Joseph, a successful entrepreneur and doting mother of two.

21 Savage's alleged wife Keyanna Joseph in 2022 (L) and in 2023 (R). Photos: @Keyanna A Joseph

According to her Instagram profile, @keyanna_nukee works in the beauty industry as the owner of Beauty By Nukee. Per the business page, the brand offers a range of cosmetics and skincare products.

Is 21 Savage dating Latto?

In December 2020, American hip-hop star Latto was rumoured to be 21 Savage’s girlfriend. The speculations emerged after the pair reportedly vacationed in Puerto Rico during her 22nd birthday.

Latto’s fans believed that Abraham-Joseph was present at her birthday celebration after both rappers uploaded an Instagram story from the exact tropical location.

Nonetheless, the Big Energy rapper denied claims of having an affair with 21 Savage during her interview with HipHopDX, saying:

Those are videos on YouTube of me performing with him at the Palace; I think that was the Palace. It is real respect.

21 Savage and Latto’s relationship rumour resurfaced again in April 2023 after Latto's tattoo, seemingly of the word Sheyaa behind her right ear, went viral.

The famous rapper has not shed more light on her viral body art. The two rappers have repeatedly denied being romantically involved with each other.

21 Savage during the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024 (L). Latto at the 2024 Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Prince Williams (modified by author)

21 Savage’s divorce

In September 2023, speculations about the rapper separating from his wife emerged. Keyanna allegedly filed for a divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. However, neither party has come out to substantiate the claims as authentic.

Does 21 Savage have kids?

The Bank Account star is the father of three adorable children: sons Ashaad and Kamri and daughter Rhian.

In a 2018 interview with XXL Magazine, the songwriter revealed he wants the kids to be okay even when he is not around. He is focused on ensuring the family is financially stable.

I want to leave behind a plane and a big house, and I want to have a company, an establishment that is making a lot of money. That is what I want to leave my kids with.

Although the rapper has yet to reveal the identity of his baby mamas, he has reportedly dated models Amber Rose and Rubi Rose and music artist Shenseea.

Rapper 21 Savage during the 21 Savage Presents Throwback Atlanta Birthday Celebration at Underground Atlanta in 2023. Photo: Prince Williams

21 Savage’s career

The hip-hop star debuted in 2013 and has since released three studio albums and several singles as a solo and featured artist.

Some of his accolades include BET Hip Hop, Billboard Music, Golden Disc and People’s Choice Awards. Below are some of his major hit songs:

Slidin (2020)

(2020) Glock In My Lap (2020)

(2020) Spiral (2021)

(2021) Hours In Silence (2022)

(2022) Circo Loco (2022)

(2022) Major Distribution (2022)

(2022) Niagara Falls (2022)

(2022) Rich Flex (2022)

(2022) On BS (2022)

(2022) n.h.i.e. (2024)

(2024) redrum (2024)

(2024) prove it (2024)

21 Savage during the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Atlanta Screening at Regal Atlantic Station in 2023. Photo: Paras Griffin

What is 21 Savage’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Abraham-Joseph’s net worth to be $16 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 11-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

‘’Who is 21 Savage’s wife?’’ is among the frequently searched queries about the rapper online. Unlike his on-stage persona, the No Heart hitmaker maintains a strict level of privacy regarding his love life. However, Abraham-Joseph is rumoured to be married to Keyanna Joseph, a beauty enthusiast.

