Top 20 oldest living actors in 2024: Who are they?

How many actors are over 90 years old? Making it past 90 years is no mean feat, and doing it in the public eye is even more challenging. Here are the 20 oldest living actors who continue to steal the spotlight despite their age. Not only are these actors still alive, but they are also working in the industry and continue to captivate audiences with their performances across various mediums.

Although the Golden Age of Hollywood ended over 50 years ago, some actors from this time are still alive in 2024, and some are still active in the entertainment scene. They have also paved the way for modern stars and made it easier for future actors to make their mark in Hollywood.

Top 20 oldest living actors in 2024

Retirement is not on the cards for these 20 Hollywood stars still making movies in their eighties and nineties. For better or worse, these stars are all legends in their own right, and despite facing challenges in their careers, they would not change their journey for anything. These old celebrities are well respected by fans and colleagues and continue taking on challenging and impressive acting roles on screens.

1. Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke at the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Photo by Paul Morigi

Full name : Richard Wayne Van Dyke

: Richard Wayne Van Dyke Date of birth : December 13, 1925

: December 13, 1925 Age: 98 years (in 2024)

98 years (in 2024) Place of birth: West Plains, Missouri, USA

West Plains, Missouri, USA Nationality: American

Dick Van Dyke is an American actor and entertainer whose career has spanned over 75 years. Some of his notable works include Mary Poppins (1964), The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961 - 1966) and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968). He also earned numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award, a Tony Award, and induction into the Television Hall of Fame.

2. Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks at the Los Angeles Premiere Event for Hulu's "History of the World, Part II" at Hollywood Legion Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Full name: Melvin James Brooks

Melvin James Brooks Date of birth: June 28, 1928

June 28, 1928 Age: 97 years (in 2024)

97 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality: American

Mel Brooks is one of the world's oldest actors, responsible for comedies such as Young Frankenstein (1974) and Blazing Saddles (1974). He founded his production company, Brooksfilms, in 1980 and is credited for leading films such as The Elephant Man (1980), To Be or Not to Be (1983) and The Fly (1986).

3. Barbara Rush

Barbara Rush at the 2019 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala and 30th Anniversary Screening of 'When Harry Met Sally' at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo by Axelle

Full name : Barbara Rush

: Barbara Rush Date of birth : January 4, 1927

: January 4, 1927 Age: 97 years (in 2024)

97 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, USA

Denver, Colorado, USA Nationality: American

Barbara Rush is an American actress who began her career in 1950 and caught her big break when she starred in the cult classic It Came from Outer Space. Her other notable films include When World Collide (1951), Quebec (1951), Flaming Feather (1952), and The Young Philadelphians (1959).

4. Lisa Lu

Lisa Lu at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Axelle

Full name : Lisa Lu Yan

: Lisa Lu Yan Date of birth : January 19, 1927

: January 19, 1927 Age: 97 years (in 2024)

97 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Beijing, China

: Beijing, China Nationality: Chinese

Lisa Lu is a Chinese-American actress, and her first notable film is The Mountain Road (1960), set during World War II. Her other films include Bonanza (1959), Rider on a Dead Horse (1962), The 14 Amazons (1972) and Terror in the Wax Museum (1973).

5. Bob Newhart

Bob Newhart at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Emma McIntyre

Full name : George Robert Newhart

: George Robert Newhart Date of birth : September 5, 1929

: September 5, 1929 Age: 94 years (in 2024)

94 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Oak Park, Illinois, USA

Oak Park, Illinois, USA Nationality: American

Bob Newhart is an American actor and stand-up comedian who starred in numerous hit shows, including The Bob Newhart Show (1972 - 1978) and Newhart (1982 - 1990). He won his first Emmy in 2013 for his guest star on The Big Theory.

6. Robert Wagner

Robert J. Wagner at the Robert Osborne Celebration of Classic Film Series in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Amy Sussman

Full name : Robert John Wagner Jr.

: Robert John Wagner Jr. Date of birth : February 10, 1930

: February 10, 1930 Age: 94 years (in 2024)

94 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, USA

: Detroit, Michigan, USA Nationality: American

Robert Wagner is an American actor known for starring in television shows It Takes a Thief (1968 - 1970) and Switch (1975 - 1978). He has also featured in films including Harper (1966) and The Towering Inferno (1974).

7. Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood at the "Richard Jewell" premiere during AFI FEST presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Full name: Clinton Eastwood Jr.

Clinton Eastwood Jr. Date of birth : May 31, 1930

: May 31, 1930 Age: 93 years (in 2024)

93 years (in 2024) Place of birth : San Francisco, California, USA

: San Francisco, California, USA Nationality: American

Clint Eastwood is an American actor, director, and producer who gained recognition for his role as The Man with No Name across three spaghetti Westerns: A Fistful of Dollars (1964), For a Few Dollars More (1965) and The Good the Bad and the Ugly (1966). His other popular films include Pale Rider (1985), Escape from Alcatraz (1979) and Heartbreak Ridge (1986).

8. James Earl Jones

Actor James Earl Jones at "The Gin Game" Broadway opening night after party at Sardi's in New York City. Photo by Mike Pont

Full name: James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones Date of birth: January 17, 1931

January 17, 1931 Age: 93 years (in 2024)

93 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Arkabutla, Mississippi, USA

: Arkabutla, Mississippi, USA Nationality: American

James Earl Jones, one of the oldest black actors alive, is known for his distinctive booming voice. His breakthrough was in the adaptation of The Great White (1971), which earned him an Oscar nomination. His other notable roles include The Great White Hope (1967), Field of Dreams (1989) and Coming to America (1988).

9. Robert Duvall

Actor Robert Duvall during the set of Netflix's feature film Hustle in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

Full name : Robert Selden Duvall

: Robert Selden Duvall Date of birth : January 5, 1931

: January 5, 1931 Age: 93 years (in 2024)

93 years (in 2024) Place of birth: San Diego, California, USA

San Diego, California, USA Nationality: American

Robert Duvall is an actor who gained fame in the play Wait Until Dark (1966). His other Oscar-nominated films include Apocalypse Now (1979), The Apostle (1997), A Civil Action (1998) and The Judge (2014).

10. William Shatner

William Shatner posing for a portrait at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at The Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Full name: William Shatner OC

William Shatner OC Date of birth: March 22, 1931

March 22, 1931 Age: 92 years (in 2024)

92 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Montreal, Canada

Montreal, Canada Nationality: Canadian

William Shatner is a Canadian actor, author, producer, director, and singer best known for portraying James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, which aired from 1966 to 1969. Some of his other notable roles include Boston Legal (2004-2008), Rescue 911 (1989-1996), and The Practice (2004-2008).

11. Joel Grey

Joel Grey posing at the new play "Morning Sun" opening night at Manhattan Theatre Club in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas

Full name: Joel Grey

Joel Grey Date of birth: April 11, 1932

April 11, 1932 Age : 91 years (in 2024)

: 91 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Cleveland, Ohio, USA Nationality: American

Joel Grey gained prominence for his portrayal of the Master of Ceremonies in Cabaret (1966). His other notable roles include Kafka (1991), The Music of Chance (1993), The Fantsticks (2000), and Dancer in the Dark (2000).

12. H.M. Wynant

Actor H.M. Wynant at the Opening Night Gala for the 5th Annual Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Michael Tullberg

Full name: H.M. Wynant

H.M. Wynant Date of birth : February 12, 1927

: February 12, 1927 Age: 97 years (in 2024)

97 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA

Detroit, Michigan, USA Nationality: American

H. M. Wynant is an American actor whose film credits include The Slender Thread (1965), The Helicopter Spies (1986), Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972) and Hangar 18 (1980). He has also made numerous guest appearances on television shows, such as The Twilight Zone and The Rockford Files.

13. Earl Holliman

Actor Earl Holliman at "The 22nd Annual Jimmy Stewart Relay Marathon And Family Expo Kickoff" at the Hotel Bel-Air, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Full name: Henry Earl Holliman

Henry Earl Holliman Date of birth: September 11, 1928

September 11, 1928 Age: 95 years (in 2024)

95 years (in 2024) Place of birth : Delhi, Louisiana, USA

: Delhi, Louisiana, USA Nationality: American

Henry Earl Holliman is an actor who became famous after portraying Sergeant Bill Crowley on Police Woman (1974 - 1978). His other notable films include Pony Soldier (1952), Scared Stiff (1953), Tennessee Champ (1954) and The Rainmaker (1956). Besides acting, he is an animal rights activist.

14. Mark Rydell

Director Mark Rydell presents the Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring James Lipton, onstage during the 34th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Entertainment Emmy Awards. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Full name: Mark Rydell

Mark Rydell Date of birth: March 23, 1929

March 23, 1929 Age: 94 years (in 2024)

94 years (in 2024) Place of birth: New York, USA

New York, USA Nationality: American

Mark Rydell is an actor and director known for The Long Goodbye (1973), On Golden Pond (1981) and Hollywood Ending (2002). He has directed several award-winning films, including Cinderella Liberty (1973), The Rose (1979), and The River (1984).

15. Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno at the Cinema Vanguard Award Ceremony during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, California. Photo by Rebecca Sapp

Full name: Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno Date of birth : December 11, 1931

: December 11, 1931 Age : 92 years (in 2024)

: 92 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Humacao, Puerto Rico

Humacao, Puerto Rico Nationality: Puerto Rican

Rita Moreno is a Puerto Rican actress and one of the last remaining stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood. She made history as the first Hispanic woman to win an Academy Award, earning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress as Anita in the West Side Story film adaptation (1961). Her other films include The Four Seasons (1981), and I Like It Like That (1994).

16. William Daniels

Daniels has had a successful career in film and Broadway, earning a Tony Award for his performance in the musical 1776. Photo: @Ranker (modified by author)

Full name : William David Daniels

: William David Daniels Date of birth: March 31, 1927

March 31, 1927 Age: 96 years (in 2024)

96 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality: American

William David is an American actor who gained fame for playing Mark Craig on the drama series St. Elsewhere. His other notable roles include A Thousand Clowns (1965), The Graduate (1967), The Parallax View (1974), and The One and Only (1978).

17. Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman during "Runaway Jury" Press Conference at the Wyndham Hotel in New Orleans, LA. Photo by Vera Anderson

Full name : Eugene Allen Hackman

: Eugene Allen Hackman Date of birth: January 30, 1930

January 30, 1930 Age: 94 years (in 2024)

94 years (in 2024) Place of birth : San Bernardino, California, USA

: San Bernardino, California, USA Nationality: American

Gene Hackman is an American actor and novelist known for his charismatic and heartfelt performances across several genres. Some of his notable films include The Conversation (1974), Hoosiers (1986), Get Shortly (1995), The Birdcage (1996), and The Royal Tenenbaums (2001).

18. Eva Marie Saint

Actress Eva Marie Saint at the "Winter's Tale" world premiere at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. Photo by Mike Pont

Full name : Eva Marie Saint

: Eva Marie Saint Date of birth: July 4, 1924

July 4, 1924 Age: 99 years (in 2024)

99 years (in 2024) Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA

Newark, New Jersey, USA Nationality: American

Eva Marie Saint, one of the oldest actors still acting, is famous for playing the lead female role in On the Waterfront (1954), earning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her other classic movies she has appeared in include Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest (1959) and Exodus (1960).

19. June Lockhart

June Lockhart at The Actor's Fund 2014 The Looking Ahead Awards held at Taglyan Cultural Complex in Hollywood, California. Photo by Michael Tran

Full name: June Lockhart

June Lockhart Date of birth : June 25, 1925

: June 25, 1925 Age: 98 years (in 2024)

98 years (in 2024) Place of birth : New Jersey, USA

: New Jersey, USA Nationality: American

June Lockhart is an American actress best known as Ruth Martin on the CBS television series Lassie (1958–1964). Her other notable films include Adam Had Four Sons (1941), Miss Annie Rooney (1942), Bury Me Dead (1947), and Dead Women in Lingerie (1991).

20. Lee Grant

Actress Lee Grant at 61st New York Film Festival - "Tell Me A Riddle" & "The Stronger" premiere at Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center in New York City. Photo by Arturo Holmes

Full name: Lee Grant

Lee Grant Date of birth: January 30, 1930

January 30, 1930 Age: 94 years (in 2024)

94 years (in 2024) Place of birth: New York, USA

New York, USA Nationality: American

Lee Grant gained fame after winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Warren Beatty's older lover in Shampoo (1975). Her other films include Detective Story (1951), The Balcony (1963), The Fugitive (1964), and The Last Generation (1971).

Who is the oldest celebrity still alive?

Elisabeth Waldo (age 105 years old in 2024) was born on June 18, 1918, making her the oldest living celebrity still alive today. She is an American composer, conductor, and violinist who released several albums, including Realm of the Incas (1961), People of the Book (1967), Land of Golden Dreams (2004) and Heartstrings Soul of the Americas (2008).

Above are the oldest living actors in 2024, and they have proved that age is just a number and that it should never hinder success. These individuals are celebrated for their contributions to the entertainment industry and are admired for their talent, longevity, and enduring impact on the entertainment scene.

