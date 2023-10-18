Stray Kids members: ages, families, height, profiles, net worth

The Stray Kids members have become legends among entertainment lovers, especially those who love South Korean hip-hop music. The group is a South Korean boy band established by JYP Entertainment through an eponymous reality show. Since their debut, they have significantly impacted the entertainment industry despite being in their early 20s.

The Stray Kids group first appeared on 25 March 2018 with nine members. But as of 2023, the group has only eight members after one of them left for personal reasons in 2019. This has not affected the band's popularity as they have several awards, including Legendary War, a Variety Show Kingdom, on 3 June 2021.

Stray Kids' profile

Thanks to their increasing popularity, members of the Stray Kids have carved a market for themselves that their fans can relate to. Below are the Stray Kids facts members you should not miss:

Bang Chan

Full name Bang Chan Date of birth 3 October 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Seoul, South Korea

Bang Chan was born in Seoul, South Korea, on 3 October 1997 and is the first of his parents' three children. At 13, Bang Chan auditioned for JYP Entertainment in Australia, relocating to Korea in 2011.

He trained for seven years alongside friends like TWICE, GOT7, and DAY6. He debuted with Stray Kids in 2018 as the leader, lead dancer, sub-vocalist, and producer.

Lee Know

Full name Lee Know Date of birth 25 October 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Gimpo, South Korea

Born on 25 October 1998, Lee Know, now 25, hails from Gimpo, South Korea. His passion for dancing was ignited in middle school, leading him to join Souldance Studio under Bico Lim's guidance.

Lee Know pursued choreography studies briefly before joining JYP Entertainment, paving his path as a performer. He is studying at Gukje Cyber University.

Seo Chang-bin

Full name Seo Chang-bin Nickname Mogi Date of birth 11 August, 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Yongin

Chang-bin, born on 11 August 1999, hails from Yongin, but he grew up between Uiwang and Seoul. How old is Seo Chang-bin? He is 24 years old. He attended Galmoe Elementary School.

He was spotlighted in October 2017, when he debuted as a rapper and producer with the Stray Kids. He has composed and released tracks like Streetlight and Cypher.

Hwang Hyunjin

Full name Hwang Hyunjin Date of birth 20 March 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Seoul, South Korea

Hwang was born on 20 March 2000 in Seoul, South Korea. He joined JYP Entertainment after being scouted during middle school and trained for two years. He raps and dances in the group, with a debut in 2018.

Hyunjin showcased his songwriting skills in projects, including his solo songs like Miss You, Ice.Cream, and Love Untold. Hyunjin became a global brand ambassador for Versace in July 2023.

Han Ji-sung

Full name Han Ji-sung Date of birth 14 September 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Incheon, South Korea

HAN was born on 14 September 2000 in Incheon, South Korea. His parents moved to Malaysia when he was nine years old, and he returned to South Korea when he was 16 to pursue a singing career.

He joined JYP Entertainment through an audition and debuted with Stray Kids in 2018 as a rapper, producer, and vocalist. In 2023, he became a regular member of KOMCA and dropped VOLCANO as part of the SKZ-RECORD series.

Lee Felix

Full name Lee Felix Date of birth 15 September 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Seven Hills, Sydney, Australia

Felix was born to Korean immigrant parents on 15 September 2000 in Sydney, Australia. He debuted with Stray Kids as a lead dancer and sub-rapper in 2018.

The dancer has co-written songs like Because and a solo song, Deep End, on the Stray Kids' album, SKZ-REPLAY. He is a House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Kim Seungmin

Full name Kim Seungmin Date of birth 22 September 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Seoul, South Korea

Seungmin, born on 22 September 2000 in Seoul, initially aspired to be a baseball player but shifted his focus to singing. He attended Cheongdam High School and joined JYP Entertainment in 2017, debuting with Stray Kids as the lead vocalist in 2018.

He excelled as a leading vocalist after Woojin's departure in 2019. Seungmin's songwriting skills shine through in his original solo track, Stars and Raindrops, featured in Stray Kids' album, SKZ-REPLAY. He is also recognised for his K-Drama OST contributions.

I.N.

Full name Yang Jeong-in Nickname I.N Date of birth 8 February 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Busan, South Korea

I.N. was born on 8 February 2001 in Busan, South Korea. He discovered his passion for music in middle school, leading him to audition for JYP Entertainment. He eventually debuted with Stray Kids in 2018 as the sub-vocalist.

This Stray Kids' age of 22 makes him the group's youngest member. He has showcased his talent in songs like Maknae On Top and his original solo track Hug Me.

The net worth of Stray Kids

The group is allegedly worth more than $30 million. But when asked personally, the members preferred to choose their fanbase as their biggest net worth.

Stray Kids' heights

The members of the group are famous for trim looks. Below is what their height looks like in descending order.

S/N Name Height in feet 1 Hyunjin 5'10" 2 Seungmin 5'10" 3 Lee Know 5'8" 4 I.N 5'7" 5 Felix 5'7" 6 Bang Chan 5'7" 7 Han 5'7" 8 Changbin 5'6"

Which member left Stray Kids?

Kim Woo Jin, known by his stage name Woojin, stopped being a member of Stray Kids. He left the group in 2019.

Why did Stray Kids remove a member?

According to the group's management, JYP Entertainment, Woojin decided to stop being a member. This means membership in the group is a choice.

Who is the most popular member of Stray Kids?

Felix is allegedly the most popular among the members of the group. This may not be unconnected with the fact that he is the group's lead rapper, dancer, and vocalist.

Is SKZ disbanding in 2025?

Stray Kids debuted in 2018, and groups have a 7-year contract, meaning their contract expires in 2025. There are speculations they signed another deal, but there are no verifiable sources.

Stray Kids members have continued to make a name for themselves individually. Although they are all still in their 20s as of 2023, it is fascinating to imagine how long they can keep doing music together.

